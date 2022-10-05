The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON -- Signups are now open to walk at West Virginia's first Walk to Defeat ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

ALS has no known cause or cure. It is a deadly progressive motor neuron disease. After diagnosis, people are usually given between two and five years to live while they are gradually robbed of their ability to walk, talk, swallow and eventually breathe.

