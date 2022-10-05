CHARLESTON -- Signups are now open to walk at West Virginia's first Walk to Defeat ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
ALS has no known cause or cure. It is a deadly progressive motor neuron disease. After diagnosis, people are usually given between two and five years to live while they are gradually robbed of their ability to walk, talk, swallow and eventually breathe.
Funds raised through the 2014 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge led to the recent FDA approval of the new treatment prior to completion of an ongoing phase 3 trial. The oral drug, AMX0035, slows the progression of the disease.
The ALS Association will also present the Volunteer Impact Award to Sarah Clemins. Clemins is a founding member of the ALS Association West Virginia Leadership Council. She is also the principal founder of the Marshall University Multidisciplinary ALS Clinic. She serves as an assistant professor for the university and is the ALS Clinic coordinator and speech language pathologist.
“Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with ALS,” said Paul Jeter, territory executive of the ALS Association. “We remain committed to doing whatever it takes to end ALS. By participating in the walk, our community is coming together to help change the future for those living with ALS. This walk began virtually during the pandemic in 2020, and we are excited to see an in-person event come to fruition.”
The walk starts on the front steps of the capitol building in Charleston at noon Saturday, Oct. 8. Check-in is at 11 a.m. Participants can register at www.walktodefeatALS.org or by phone at 304-207-0015.
