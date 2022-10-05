The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Savage Ancient Seas exhibit is now open at the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis, Ohio.

 Submitted photo

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio -- The Savage Ancient Seas exhibit at the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis, Ohio, features casts and fossils of marine animals from the late cretaceous period.

The exhibit is filled with huge carnivorous marine reptiles, gigantic flesh-eating fish big enough to swallow an adult human, flying reptiles with the wingspan of a small airplane and the biggest sea turtles to have ever lived. 

