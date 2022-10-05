GALLIPOLIS, Ohio -- The Savage Ancient Seas exhibit at the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis, Ohio, features casts and fossils of marine animals from the late cretaceous period.
The exhibit is filled with huge carnivorous marine reptiles, gigantic flesh-eating fish big enough to swallow an adult human, flying reptiles with the wingspan of a small airplane and the biggest sea turtles to have ever lived.
Awe-inspiring mounted skeletons up to 45 feet in length are accompanied by accurate and engaging information via kiosks, touchscreens, graphic panels, mobile device content, videos and real fossils for visitors to touch. The best photo op of the exhibit is probably in the jaws of the giant megalodon shark.
This is the library’s third traveling, museum-like exhibit. First there was “Bodies Revealed” in 2016 with displays about the human body, and next there was “SPACE: A Journey to Our Future” in 2019 which was on display at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. More than 10,000 people came to see both of the exhibits.
“I’ve been working at my company for about 18 years now, and I’ve been involved in digging them up, preparing the original fossils, doing molding and casting, and assembling a lot of these,” said Jacob Jett, operations manager of Triebold Paleontology, Inc.
Almost everything was dug up in western Kansas. Jett personally found and dug up several of the fossils in the exhibit. He and his crew from Triebold Paleontology represent Embedded Exhibitions LLC, which is the company that produced the exhibit.
“Everybody has heard of T-rex and triceratops and the very last dinosaurs, but most people don’t realize that in the ocean, there was just as much cool stuff or cooler. Bigger, scarier monsters that give you just as much of a cool story as any of the dinosaurs you’ve ever heard of but in kind of a strange way,” Jett said. “If you think about what’s in the ocean now, people are kind of scared of sharks, well they had really big ones back then, but they also had lizards that were 45 feet long that ate sharks.”
This project was funded by the community support of two continuing tax levies, one was passed in 1998 and the other 2010.
The library offers the exhibit, and all their other programs, free of charge. It’s a great community resource that’s becoming rarer in small towns across America.
“It’s wonderful to live in a community that makes opportunities for everyone,” said Kaitlyn Halley, the assistant director Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The library also offers so many other unique things beyond books, such as guitar lessons, American Sign Language lessons, swim lessons, yoga classes, a bike borrowing program, a gym pass borrowing program, mobile hotspots and many other resources and activities.
“Folks that are originally from here return to Gallia County during the holiday season, we hope that they come to see the library’s exhibit and upon returning home, when they are asked ‘how was your trip back to Gallia County?’ We can only hope that their reply is ‘you won’t believe what they had in our local library,’ ” said Robert Jenkins, the library’s board president, during his speech at the Savage Ancient Seas opening reception.
Savage Ancient Seas runs now through Dec. 31. The library is closed on Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Organizational group visits consisting of 10 or more individuals must contact the library to make a free reservation.
