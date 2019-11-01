HUNTINGTON — Country music superstar Gary Allan will perform at Big Sandy Superstore Arena at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Dusty Guitar Promotions announced Friday morning.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. Prices are $99, $49, and $26 and can be purchased at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Gary Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances. Allan is currently finishing up work for his upcoming EMI Nashville release. His last album, "Set You Free," topped the Billboard 200 (Pop Chart), a career first for the musician. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time in a row) and produced his fifth No. 1 country radio chart topper with “Every Storm Runs Out of Rain.”
The California native released his first album, "Used Heart for Sale," in 1996 and since then has released eight additional studio albums selling over 7 million albums, been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums, and been certified gold five times. Allan has five No. 1 hits at country radio, 14 Top 10 hits to his credit and amassed over 270 million total streams.
Big Sandy Superstore Arena is managed by ASM Global. For more information, visit https://www.bigsandyarena.com/.