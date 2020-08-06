HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways reminds Huntington-area motorists that 5th Street Road (WV 527) will be closed at the 5th Street Bridge in Ritter Park in Huntington this weekend.
The single-day closure will take place from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 until 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, while natural gas utility lines are relocated.
Work this weekend will not involve the actual 5th Street Bridge.
Trucks will be escorted through the work zone by flaggers.
All drivers are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes during the specified times.