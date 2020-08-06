Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways reminds Huntington-area motorists that 5th Street Road (WV 527) will be closed at the 5th Street Bridge in Ritter Park in Huntington this weekend.

The single-day closure will take place from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 until 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, while natural gas utility lines are relocated.

Work this weekend will not involve the actual 5th Street Bridge. 

Trucks will be escorted through the work zone by flaggers.

All drivers are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes during the specified times.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.