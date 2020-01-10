HUNTINGTON — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, Walmart customers can receive free wellness services and resources to help them live better in 2020.
Walmart Wellness Day, being offered at all Huntington Walmart stores, is a free health event for shoppers at the store.
Lower-cost flu shots will be offered, as well as free health screenings for cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision. There will be an opportunity for customers to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals.
There also will be giveaways and wellness demos.
According to the company, since 2014, Walmart has conducted more than 4.4 million free screenings to help customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes that they now can manage.