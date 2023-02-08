Aviana Thompson, 4, plays a game as Valley Health and Lily’s Place host “Recovery is Sweet,” a celebration for National Recovery Month on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Valley Health Pea Ridge Business Center.
Aviana Thompson, 4, plays a game as Valley Health and Lily’s Place host “Recovery is Sweet,” a celebration for National Recovery Month on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Valley Health Pea Ridge Business Center.
HUNTINGTON — Lily’s Place is holding its fifth annual Death By Chocolate fundraiser from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in the ballroom of the Guyan Golf & Country Club.
There will be a silent auction, live music, photo opportunities, mocktails and — of course — lots of chocolate in all forms. Some delectable examples include a chocolate-themed dessert bar, a chocolate fountain, a chocolate cake and hot chocolate, along with coffee.
Lily’s Place provides care for infants with prenatal substance exposure while offering nonjudgmental support, counseling and education to families and to the community. The nonprofit has cared for hundreds of infants, families and individuals over the past eight years.
“At Lily’s Place we need a lot of support from the community because we provide a lot of services that are not covered through insurance or Medicaid,” said Jennifer Chapman, director of development.
This is the largest fundraiser of the year for Lily’s Place. Organizers are hoping to raise at least $15,000.
As part of the fundraiser, organizers offered Death by Chocolate Boxes which could be purchased in advance and delivered or picked up on the day of the event. All 110 boxes, locally made by Cheryl Maynard, sold out by Wednesday at $50 each.
Tickets for the event are $50 each and can be purchasedonline.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.