HUNTINGTON — Lily’s Place is holding its fifth annual Death By Chocolate fundraiser from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in the ballroom of the Guyan Golf & Country Club.

There will be a silent auction, live music, photo opportunities, mocktails and — of course — lots of chocolate in all forms. Some delectable examples include a chocolate-themed dessert bar, a chocolate fountain, a chocolate cake and hot chocolate, along with coffee.

