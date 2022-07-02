Summer is the time to try new things, and for some people that includes trying some new books.
There are plenty of places to go in the area where readers can purchase books and see what is popular. Cicada Books and Coffee, Booktenders, and The Inner Geek have all shared some of their favorite reads and book recommendations for the summer.
Cicada Books and Coffee
Cicada Books and Coffee, 604 14th St. W. in Huntington, is approaching its four-year anniversary this month. It is a book resale shop, as well as a coffee shop, that sells new and used books. Owner Dawn Hilbert shared that many of her suggested reads have coma about because of the book clubs that are run at Cicada Books and Coffee. The store is home to a few book clubs including “Tasty Reads,” “Based on a Book ... Club,” and “Shelf Improvement” book club.
Dawn Nolan is a bookseller who has worked at Cicada Books since it opened. She said that the store stocks up on used books for one week each month. People can come in and trade their used books for store credit. She also helps stock the new books that they sell, which is its own section of the store.
These are some of their recommendations:
“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
“Book Lovers” has been described as the perfect beach read. The story receives 4.4 out of 5 stars on the social media app Goodreads and follows the life of Nora Stephens. Nora loves to read; her whole life is books, and she works as a cutthroat literary agent landing deals for her clients. Nora and her sister Libby are very close, and it is this relationship that pushes Nora to go on a trip with her. Libby is envisioning a small-town transformation for Nora but finds the exact opposite when they continuously run into a brooding editor from the city. Unfortunately, this is not Nora’s first run in with Charlie, and their past history is not pretty. After a series of circumstances pushing the two of them together, they discover they may not be exactly what the stories they each had written about the other in their heads implied.
“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry is listed under the following genres: Fiction, Romance, Contemporary, Adult, Women’s Fiction, and more
“The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont
“The Christie Affair” is based in 1925, and explores the world of Miss Nan O’Dea. This Historical fiction piece is told from the perspective of Agatha Christie’s husband’s mistress. The summary of the story has more questions than answers, such as: Why would the world’s most famous mystery writer disappear for 11 days? What makes a woman desperate enough to ruin another woman’s marriage? How deeply can a person crave revenge? What drives someone to murder? What will someone do in the name of love? As well as many more. The story was given a rating of 3.76 stars on Goodreads, and fits into the following genres: Historical Fiction, Mystery, Adult, Thriller, Romance, and more.
“The Grand Design: a novel of Dorothy Draper” by Joy Callaway
“The Grand Design” takes place in 1908, and follows socialite by the name of Dorothy Tuckerman. Dorothy does not enjoy the boring socialite life. In fact, the only thing she enjoys are the summer trips she goes on to West Virginia’s Greenbrier resort. After a summer romance that gave Dorothy a taste of the life she wants with an Italian racecar driver, her parents force her into the life that she was destined to live as a socialite. Thirty-eight years later, Dorothy is the exact opposite of what her parents wanted her to be. She has divorced her husband and opened America’s first interior design firm. She is given the chance to restore the beautiful Greenbrier to something better than its original glory. With only one chance and her entire business on the line Dorothy will either make her dreams come true or lose it all. The story is not as well-known as others on the list but received a 3.98 out of 5 stars review on Goodreads. The book fits into the following genres: Historical Fiction, Feminism, biographical fiction, and more.
The following are some of Cicada Books’ most popular books right now:
“Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place” by Neema Avashia
“Another Appalachia” received 4.56 out of 5 stars on Goodreads. The story is an autobiography by Neema Avisha about growing up in West Virginia. Avisha is a queer Asian American teacher, so she does not fit in with many of the Appalachian stereotypes, Avisha writes of her experiences growing up as she learned about race, class, gender and sexuality. Avisha writes to engage her readers into broadening their views of Appalachia and the nation as a whole. Throughout the story she explores the ideas of religion, sports, standards of beauty, gun culture and more. The story falls into the following genres: Memoir, nonfiction, LGBT, history and more.
“The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
“The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller was recommended by two local stores. It follows the story of “the best of all the Greeks,” Achilles. On the opposite end of the story is the young and awkward exiled prince Patroclus. The two are brought together by chance but end up developing an irresistible bond. The two-train side by side with the centaur Chiron in the arts of war and medicine. When Word comes in that Helen of Sparta has been kidnapped, all of the heroes of Greece are called upon to lay siege to Troy. Achilles decides to join the fight, and whether out of fear or love for his friend Patroclus follows, though they do not realize the trouble that they are walking into. This book has received 4.4 stars out of 5 on Goodreads, and falls into the following genres: Historical Fiction, fantasy, romance, LGBT, Greek Mythology, Retelling, and more.
“The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
“The 1619 Project” was created by Nikole Hannah-Jones to reveal the past and present of America. It was the year 1619 that a boat containing 20-30 enslaved Africans to The British Colony of Virginia. This was the beginning of the barbaric slave trade that would continue in America for 250 years. Nikole Hannah-Jones created a collection of essays, poetry, and works of fiction to display the legacy of slavery on present day America. They go on to show how the inheritance of 1619 affected modern American life. The book also features elaboration of the original Project’s Pulitzer Prize winning lead essay by Hannah-Jones, as well as two original pieces. This book received 4.63 out of 5 stars on Goodreads, and fits into the following genres: History, Nonfiction, race politics, social movements, writing, cultural and more.
“Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford
The story “Somebody’s Daughter” follows Ashley, who is facing the world as a young, poor black girl. As a child, Ashley placed her father on a pedestal, she knew that he was just like her: sensitive and an artist. She always knew they would be reunited, but the problem was that he was in prison and young Ashley did not know why. When Ashley grew older, her body was changing, and she started gaining unwanted attention from men. She began dating a guy her mother hated, and when the relationship ended, he assaulted her. Ashley did not tell anyone about the rape and she soon found out why her father was in prison. “Somebody’s Daughter” has received 4.9 out of 5 stars on Goodreads, and fits into the following genres: Memoir, nonfiction, race, adult, family, contemporary, and more.
“Lore Olympus Vol 2” by Rachel Smythe
Hilbert and Nolan also recommend looking into the upcoming sequel to “Lore Olympus.” “Lore Olympus Vol 2” by Rachel Smythe will be released July 5. The story follows the Lore Olympus webtoon of the modern retelling of the relationship between the Greek goddess Persephone and Hades.
Booktenders
The newest addition to the local bookstore scene is Booktenders, 621 Central Ave. in Barboursville, which was recently opened by owners Ashley Skeen and Mandy Cunningham.
“Our origin story: our buddy bought this building. And he just jokingly asked me if I wanted to open a coffee shop. And I said, no, my dream has always been to open a bookstore. And he got all excited. And that told Mandy and she got all excited. And so, the idea was born,” said Skeen.
Both are bartenders at Summit Beer Station in Huntington, and when it came to them naming their place, Cunningham came up with the idea of combining bartenders and book sellers, and Booktenders was born. The two now serve up books instead of drinks ... well, they will be serving drinks too. Visiting their website, www.booktenderswv.com, can show readers their favorite beer and book combinations. “The Grand Design” by Joy Callaway was recommended by Cicada Books and Coffee. The Booktenders recommend pairing this book with a Winter Pear Cider by Swilled Dog, the West Virginia and woman-owned cidery.
These are some books the Booktenders recommend:
“Olga Dies Dreaming” by Xochitl Gonzalez
“Olga Dies Dreaming” is set in 2017. Olga is a tony wedding planner for Manhattan’s power brokers, and her brother Pedro is a popular congressman representing their Latinx neighborhood in Brooklyn. Though Olga can orchestrate love for her clients, she cannot seem to find her own. That is, until she meets Matteo, who forces her to confront her secret past. Twenty-seven years earlier, Olga and Pedros’ mother abandoned them to advance a militant political cause, but now their mother, Blanca is barreling back into their lives. All of this is happening in the wake of Hurricane Maria, the most devastating hurricane in Puerto Rico’s history. The story weathers through political corruption, familial strife and more; all while asking it really means to weather a storm. The story has received 4.02 out of 5 stars on Goodreads and fits into the following genres: Fiction, contemporary, Romance, adult, LGBT, and more.
“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
It is the 1960s and chemist Elizabeth Zott is not your average woman. She would argue that there is no such thing as a “average woman.” However, due to the time period, Zott is the only woman at Hastings Research Institute, and all of her coworkers are male and do not exactly agree with her views on equality — all except for one, Calvin Evans, who falls in love with Elizabeth Zott’s mind. Life, however, is just like science: unpredictable. A few years later, Zott finds herself as a single mother and also the reluctant star of a beloved cooking show called “Supper at Six.” Her approach to cooking becomes popular among viewers (“combine one tablespoon of acetic acid with a pinch of sodium chloride.”) Elizabeth Zott not only teaches women how to cook, but also to challenge the status quo. “Lessons in Chemistry” received 4.43 out of 5 stars on Goodreads, and fits into the following genres: Historical fiction, romance, feminism, adult, humor, contemporary and more.
“Cult Classic” by Sloane Crosley
It seems to be a normal evening in New York City. A woman in Chinatown steps out of her work reunion dinner to buy some cigarettes. On her way back, she comes across her ex-boyfriend and then another, then another. The city becomes awash with ghosts of heartbreaks past. This could be passed as coincidence but the situation becomes even stranger when she determines that her best friend and former boss may have an unhealthy investment in her recent engagement. Lola must contend with this relationship and determine why the two are so invested. Past memories swirl and converge in comic and eerie ways, leaving Lola to decide if she will surrender herself to the conspiring of one very contemporary cult. This book received 3.63 out of 5 stars on Goodreads and fits into the following genres: Fiction, mystery, thriller, contemporary, romance, magical realism, fantasy and more.
“The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood
Olive Smith is a third-year Ph.D. candidate and does not believe in lasting romantic relationships; however, her best friend Ahn does. To convince Ahn that she is in a relationship and on her way to happily ever after, she kisses the nearest boy she sees. This happens to be Adam Carlson, the young hotshot professor. Olive is shocked when he agrees to help her continue to trick her friend with this charade. Stanford’s reigning lab tyrant agrees to be her fake boyfriend. When a big conference goes haywire, Olive’s career is on the line, and Adam surprises her once again with his unyielding support ... and six-pack abs. This fake relationship seems to be changing and Olive finds out the only thing more complicated than a hypothesis on love is putting her own heart under the microscope. “The Love Hypothesis” has earned 4.3 out of 5 stars on Goodreads, and fits into the following genres: New adult, romance, contemporary, fiction, and more.
“How Rights Went Wrong: Why Our Obsession With Rights Is Tearing America Apart” by Jamal Greene
Rights are a sacred part of the American identity. In “How Rights Went Wrong: Why Our Obsession with Rights Is Tearing America Apart,” Jamal Green, a renowned legal scholar, talks about how our approach to rights is dividing America. Green explains that Americans believe holding a right means getting a judge to let them do whatever that right protects. Judges seem to be unable to imagine two coexisting, which reduces the law to winners and losers. This legal system produces legal absolution, which distorts our law and makes our politics become even more separated. Rather than creating a bridge between the two sides, it pulls them even further apart. Green explains a system that he believes our founders would approve of; a system that leaves rights in the hands of legislatures and juries rather than judges. He explains why the original plan of our government did not work, as well as how to fix it. This book received 4.03 out of 5 stars on Goodreads and fits into the following genres: Politics, nonfiction, law, history and more.
“Stop Surviving Start Fighting” by Jazz Thornton
Jazz Thornton was 12 years old when she first attempted to take her own life, and this was the first of many attempts. Jazz spent time in mental hospitals and psychiatric wards as she rode the rollercoaster that is anxiety and depression. Even under supervision, the attempts continued through to her teenage years. “Stop Surviving Start Fighting” tells the story of what Jazz faced and learned on her path. Find out what helped Jazz, and what didn’t; how she turned her negative thoughts and her life around. Jazz went on to attend film school, and develop her own nonprofit dedicated to helping those who struggled like she did. This book has 4.41 out of 5 stars on Goodreads and fits into the following genres: Nonfiction, mental health, self-help, psychology, memoir, education and more.
Some books the Booktenders are looking forward to including at their store include:
“The Measure” by Nikki Erlick
The day starts ordinarily: You wake up, get dressed, drink your morning coffee and head out for the day. But today is the opposite of ordinary, because when you open the front door there is a small wooden box on your doorstep and inside it is the number of years you will live. Every person across the globe receives a box, from suburban doorsteps to desert tents. Society turns to a frenzy, where did they come from? Is this true? Regardless, all are left with the same question, do they really want to know how long they will live? And if they find out, what will they do with that knowledge? “The Measure” follows a group of people whose paths align in this new world; best friends whose dreams are forever entwined, pen pals finding refuge in the unknown, a couple who thought they didn’t have to rush, a doctor who cannot save himself, and a politician whose box becomes the powder keg that ultimately changes everything. “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick was recently released on June 28 and fits in the genres of science fiction, adult, fantasy, LGBT, contemporary and more.
“Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
“Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” follows two young kids who quickly become rich and famous. Sam Masur is in his junior year of college at Harvard. One day he steps off the subway car and sees Sadie Green waiting among the crowd on the platform. He shouts her name, and for a moment she pretends not to hear him but then she turns to see him, and the game begins. This collaboration will launch the two to stardom; after time spent begging, and borrowing money the two finally produce their first Blockbuster “Ichigo.” Not even graduated from college yet, these two students have enough money and success to last a lifetime. However, these qualities alone will not protect them from their own creative ambitions or the betrayals of their hearts. The book takes you from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Venice Beach, California, and to lands far beyond and in between. The book will be released to the public July 19.
“Muppets in Moscow” by Natasha Lance Rogoff
Natasha Lance Rogoff recounts her story in producing the Russian adaptation of “Sesame Street” in post-communist Russia. It was the 1990s and communism had collapsed. Russia was finally awakening economically and culturally. The timing was perfect to introduce Russian children to the Western liberal values, capitalism, and concepts including diversity and inclusion. Rogoff, being fluent in Russian, was chosen to take on a task that proved to be much more difficult than expected. Throughout the four-year production period, Rogoff remained determined to bring humor, entertainment, and democracy to Russian children, even in the face of bombings and the assassination of one of her Russian broadcast partners. “Muppets in Moscow” reveals the production and success of the show that aired for over a decade. The book digs deeper than a children’s show, it dives into Russia’s people, their culture, and their relationship with the west that remains relevant today. This book will be released Oct. 15.
The Inner Geek
The Inner Geek in Pullman Square, downtown Huntington, is the oldest local bookstore, and one that has transformed to sell more than just books.
“We opened as The Inner Geek in 2018. And we’re basically a combination bookstore, comic book/toy store. So we were previously just a bookstore and then got bought out by a comic/vintage toy store. So instead of just being one or the other, we’re kind of both — yeah. So, lots of pop culture stuff for lots of different types of people,” said bookseller Alissa Brown.
Before becoming The Inner Geek, the store was called Empire Books. It sells all sorts of items from new to used books, as well as all kinds of comic books, toys and memorabilia.
These are some books Brown recommends:
“The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix
Patricia Campbell is a nurse in the 1990s. She gave up that career to marry her husband, an ambitious doctor, and have children. With a family of ungrateful children, and a to-do list that is never done; the only thing Patricia has to look forward to is her book club. The group of ladies meet to discuss books, yes, but also the troubles of family and their love of true crime. They are just as likely to discuss the FBI’s recent siege of Waco as they are their wild children. However, one day an artistic stranger moves into town and the whole neighborhood begins speculating. Patricia is attracted to him initially but becomes suspicious when some local children go missing. Her love of true crime pushes her to investigate but she was not prepared for what she would find. Soon she and her book club are the only things standing between the monster they invited into their home, and their unsuspecting community. “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires,” earned 3.83 out of 5 stars on Goodreads and fits into the following genres: Horror, fiction, fantasy, paranormal, thriller, adult, mystery and more.
“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Evelyn Hugo has lived a glamorous Hollywood life. She is no longer the young woman she used to be, and it is now that she finally decided to tell the truth about her life. What is odd is her choice of reporter. Monique Grant works for an unknown magazine and no one is more shocked by the news than Monique herself. Monique’s husband recently left her, and her career is not going anywhere, but this opportunity gives Monique a chance to jumpstart her career. She is summoned to Evelyn’s luxurious apartment and listens to the fascinating story of how Evelyn traveled to Los Angeles in the 1950’s, why she decided to leave show business in the 80s and of course the seven husbands she had along the way. As Evelyn untangles her crazy tale Monique begins to feel a real collection to the star along the way. As Evelyn’s story comes to conclusion, it becomes clear to Monique that their lives intersect in both tragic and irreversible ways. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” has earned 4.48 out of 5 stars on Goodreads, and fits into the following genres: Historical Fiction, LGBT, romance, adult, contemporary and more.
“Finding Me” by Viola Davis
“Finding me” is a story of reflection, a deep promise or love letter of sorts that Viola Davis wrote to herself in with the hopes of inspiring and jumpstarting others into doing the same. The book introduces young Violet who ran away from her past until she finally decided one day to stop running. Davis writes about her experiences from a crumbling apartment in Central Falls, Rhode Island to the stage in New York City and Beyond. As Davis wrote she realized that we often re-invent our stories to fit into the crazy judgmental world we live in. Davis wrote this story for people who are “running through life untethered, desperate and clawing their way through murky memories, trying to get to some form of self-love. For anyone who needs reminding that a life worth living can only be born from radical honesty and the courage to shed facades and be . . . you.” The story has earned 4.63 out of 5 stars on Goodreads and fits into the following genres: Nonfiction, autobiography, memoir, feminism, adult, cultural.
“Hook, Line, and Sinker” by Tessa Bailey
“Hook, Line, and Sinker” tells the tale of king crab fisherman Fox Thornton, who happens to have a reputation around town of being a carefree flirt. Everyone knows he is a guaranteed good time, and he prefers to keep it that way. That is, until he meets Hannah Bellinger, who seems to be immune to his charm, and wants to be ... friends. Fox agrees and the platonic relationship begins. Hannah is in town for work and stays in Fox’s spare bedroom. Hannah knows that Fox is a notorious ladies’ man and does not care; in fact, she is nursing a crush on a colleague and decides Fox is the perfect person to help her get his attention. The more time she spends with Fox, the more she realizes that he is the one that she wants, but she refuses to be just another notch on his bedpost. The line of friendship between the two starts to blur as Fox starts to realize the same. Living with his best friend should have been easy, but now he wakes up every morning to her across the hall and all he can think about is waking up next to her instead. He has officially fallen for her ... hook, line and sinker. This book earned 4.1 out of 5 stars on Goodreads, and fits into the following genres: New adult, romance, fiction and more.
These are some books selling out quickly in the store:
“Tender is the Flesh” by Agustina Bazterrica
This dystopian story takes place at a time when a deadly virus has made all animal meat deadly to the human race. This forces humanity to kill off all of the animals on the planet. Now with nothing circulating through the meat market, the government legalizes cannibalism, as the world transitions to consuming “special meat” from humans that are raised for slaughter. We follow Marcos, who works in a “special meat” market; his wife left him, and his father is sinking into dementia. Marcos tries not to think of his job as anything other than numbers, consignment and processing. He is one day given a gift, “a specimen of the finest quality.” Little by little he begins to treat her like a human being; though he knows that personal contact is forbidden. He becomes tortured by what he has lost, and what still could be saved. This novel was translated into English by Sarah Moses after being originally written by Argentinian author Agustina Batzerrica. The book has earned a 3.9 out of 5-star rating on Goodreads and fits into the following genres: Horror, fiction, dystopia, thriller, adult, contemporary, dark, speculative fiction and more.
“The Office BFFs” by Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer
This behind-the-scenes tale of “The Office” co-stars Jenna Fisher and Angela Kinsey tells of their experiences playing Pam Beesly and Angela Martin. Though they may not have had much in common in the beginning of the show, the two bonded instantly in reality. “The Office BFFs: Tales of ‘The Office’ from Two Best Friends Who Were There” features exclusive stories from filming the milestone episodes, as well as some never-before-seen photos. The two write about how the show struggled trying to gain traction and how becoming moms changed their lives. The book is also full of the same warm and friendly tones that the two bring to their “Office Ladies” podcast. The book has earned 4.42 out of 5 stars on Goodreads and fits into the following genres: Nonfiction, autobiography, humor, adult, memoir and more.
Also recommended by Brown is the author Mary Kay Andrews.
“She does a lot of those specifically, literally beach-read type of things, where they ... normally take place on or near a beach, maybe have a little mystery sprinkled in with a romance or just a general fiction storyline. We have always sold a lot of her at summertime and people come back to her a lot like in the summer ... they are like, ‘Last year when I went on vacation, I took this one, does she have anything new?’ A lot of that kind of thing,” said Brown.
All book summaries are credited to Goodreads.