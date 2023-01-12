The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off Jan. 19 with the classic lineup of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S'mores, Toffee-tastics, Adventurefuls and new this year: Raspberry Rally.

The Raspberry Rally is a crispy cookie with a pink, raspberry-flavored center and dipped in the same chocolate coating as the popular Thin Mint Cookie. The online-exclusive cookie will be available beginning Feb. 27.

