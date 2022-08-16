CHARLESTON — A new fruit-flavored cookie will join the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond's lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.
The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolate coating. It will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online direct shipment only, according to the Girl Scouts.
"We are thrilled to offer this exclusive new cookie to our entire council region, along with all our favorites like Samoas and Thin Mints for a total of 10 cookie options this year," said Beth Casey, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, in a news release.
Cookie season is an annual event for Girl Scouts in West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Virginia. Proceeds raised from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit local troops.
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond kicks off cookie season on Jan. 5; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Raspberry Rally and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale.
