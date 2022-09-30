The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

220304 313.JPG
Springtime means Girls Scout Cookies as the young ladies of Troop 31780 continue the tradition in Teays Valley on Friday evening, March 4.

 Billy Summers | HD Media

Girl Scouts have a lot more products than cookies to sell in this year’s fall fundraising program.

The Fall Product Program launched online Sept. 29 with an assortment of nuts and candy, such as chocolate covered pretzels, pecan supremes, chocolate-covered almonds, dark chocolate sea salt caramels, English butter toffee, fruit slices, honey BBQ snack mix, GORP trail mix (raisins and peanuts) and others.

