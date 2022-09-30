Girl Scouts have a lot more products than cookies to sell in this year’s fall fundraising program.
The Fall Product Program launched online Sept. 29 with an assortment of nuts and candy, such as chocolate covered pretzels, pecan supremes, chocolate-covered almonds, dark chocolate sea salt caramels, English butter toffee, fruit slices, honey BBQ snack mix, GORP trail mix (raisins and peanuts) and others.
"If you've had a Girl Scout Cookie, you know how delicious Girl Scout products are," said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.
Specialty items also come packaged in a seasonal tin. The sale also includes magazine subscriptions, like Vogue, Bon Appétit, Better Homes & Gardens and more.
Girl Scouts are selling these products through their online storefronts. Contact your local Girl Scout to place your order for candy, nuts and magazines. You can also purchase directly from the council by emailing nutsandcandy@bdgsc.org.
If you are not interested in purchasing treats for yourself, consider purchasing items as part of the "Care To Share" initiative, where those candies and nuts will be donated to West Virginia Gold Star Mothers and the West Virginia National Guard Foundation.
