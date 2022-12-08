The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — Girl Scouts are able to volunteer and support their communities as part of the new "Hospital Helpers" program.

The program is a new community service project co-developed and sponsored by the West Virginia University School of Public Health that enables Girl Scouts to collect and donate items in need to health care systems, along with notes of well wishes to children who are spending time in the hospital.

