BARBOURSVILLE — On Friday, Goodwill of KYOWVA Area Inc. will host an electronic recycling event.
Goodwill will have a box truck parked at Sadler Field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Barboursville Farmers Market in Barboursville.
Goodwill has an exclusive contract with Dell in which items like monitors, keyboards, computers, hard drives, floppy disks, docking stations, routers, scanners, copiers, mice, laptops, speakers and cords are recycled. In addition to these items, Goodwill also recycles scientific calculators, gaming systems, tablets, cell phones and cell phone batteries.
For questions, contact Jordan Stump at 304-544-0866.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
