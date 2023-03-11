Gov. Jim Justice declared March 11 Suddenly Sleepy Saturday to advance the knowledge, treatment and awareness of Narcolepsy.
Narcolepsy disrupts sleep and its regular cycles of Rapid Eye Movement Sleep (REM) and Non-REM sleep. Symptoms may begin in childhood and not be diagnosed for many years.
Dr. Debra Stultz of Stultz Sleep and Behavioural Health in Huntington specializes in the treatment of narcolepsy.
“We think some of it is genetic, but it can occur secondary to other neurologic things and a big one is head injuries,” Stultz said. “Or it can be associated with MS multiple sclerosis, or sometimes Parkinson's and other neurological disorders, especially in the elderly.”
She says that for a lot of cases it starts in late childhood and early adolescence.
“It’s often overlooked or misdiagnosed or kind of tolerated for several years before we diagnose it,” she said.
A lot of times, teachers are helpful in noticing if a student is excessively sleepy.
“Sometimes it’s misdiagnosed as ADHD. When they’re sleepy, they’re often fidgety and have trouble concentrating in school and can be irritable, just like us when we don’t get much sleep,” she said.
This results in various symptoms during the daytime, night, sleep, and wakefulness. Symptoms are as follows:
Excessive daytime sleepiness and insomnia. Narcolepsy is a disorder of excessive daytime sleepiness where the brain cannot control the sleep-wake cycle, and there is a “flickering” between wake and sleep during the day and at night. This leads to daytime sleepiness and nighttime insomnia. And can cause “brain fog” with difficulty concentrating.
Muscle weakness or cataplexy. Some patients with narcolepsy have muscle weakness that can occur with strong emotions. The muscle weakness can be subtle or extreme, occur in almost any body muscle, emerge with a wide variety of emotions, and is sometimes noticed more by friends/family members around the individual than the patient.
Sleep paralysis. Some patients experience sleep paralysis, where they wake up and briefly feel as if they are paralyzed and cannot move their bodies. This is because they wake immediately while in REM sleep.
Unusual sensations, vivid dreams, and nightmares. Patients with narcolepsy often dream early in the night (they can even start dreaming before they are actually asleep), have vivid dreams, increased nightmares, sensations that feel auditory or visual, and even tactile hallucinations while going to or coming from sleep.
According to the Narcolepsy Network, his disorder affects nearly one of every 2,000 people in the U.S. That’s 200,000 Americans and 3 million people world-wide. It is estimated that only 25% of people suffering from narcolepsy have been diagnosed and are seeking treatment.
Dr. Stultz says that these numbers are from 2017 and it’s likely the disorder affects an even larger number of people. She listed several drugs often prescribed to help people facing extreme and uncontrollable amounts of sleepiness during the day.
Xyrem and it’s low-sodium version, Xywav, are two popular medications. Others like Provigil, Nuvigil and Wakix help promote awakeness. Stimulants like adderall and ritalin are also common.
She says that in addition to medication, patients are also often treated for insomnia.
“Sometimes they need to have planned naps during the day for when they’re very sleepy,” she said.
The WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center opened a Sleep Evaluation Center in September 2022.
“Sleep disordered breathing is highly prevalent and under-recognized in West Virginia and leads to worsening heart and lung disorders. The new Sleep Evaluation Center will help improve access to these studies for patients who wish to remain closer to home,” said Sunil Sharma, M.D., chief of the WVU Medicine Section of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine.