Sleep

Saturday, March 11 is Suddenly Sleepy Saturday in West Virginia.

 Photo courtesy of MetroCreative

Gov. Jim Justice declared March 11 Suddenly Sleepy Saturday to advance the knowledge, treatment and awareness of Narcolepsy.

Narcolepsy disrupts sleep and its regular cycles of Rapid Eye Movement Sleep (REM) and Non-REM sleep. Symptoms may begin in childhood and not be diagnosed for many years.

