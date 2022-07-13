Children eat lunches provided by the Cabell County Schools Summer Food Service Program on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington. Grab-and-go meals are once again available for children 18 and younger.
Children eat lunches provided by the Cabell County Schools Summer Food Service Program on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington. Grab-and-go meals are once again available for children 18 and younger.
HUNTINGTON — Grab-and-go summer meals have returned for children 18 years old and younger in Cabell County.
Cabell County’s Summer Food Service Program had been hurting this summer after federal waivers, which had allowed grab-and-go meals, reverted to pre-pandemic rules requiring the meals be consumed on site. The food could not be taken home unless the sponsor of the location allowed for fruit or grains to be taken at the end of the meal.
The meals are counted to make sure enough are available for each student, but the number of participants dropped this year. In recent years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students could take grab-and-go lunch bags from sites. The bags provided each child with two days’ worth of meals on Tuesday and three days’ worth of meals on Thursday, as well as breakfast items.
After changes to the federal government guidelines, the grab-and-go meals are back.
Jedd Flowers, director of communications for Cabell County Schools, said the meal locations reverted to what they were pre-pandemic due to rules and regulations set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“They relaxed all that with waivers during the pandemic,” Flowers said. “Well, apparently, the Biden administration encouraged the USDA to allow waivers again and so they did, and then we applied for them and now we’re able to go ahead and start back to grab-and-go, just like we did during the pandemic.”
Flowers said making children eat at the site locations was causing participation numbers to go “way down.” With the grab-and-go system being more convenient for parents, Flowers thinks participation numbers will increase.
Flowers said Cabell County Schools is thrilled with the USDA’s flexibility, which will lead to more children being fed.
Some meal sites closed during the summer because of lack of interest, but Flowers said the school system is looking at the numbers every day to make sure needs are met. This could lead to other sites opening in the future.
“We gauge it based on the need,” he said. “If we start seeing need, then we open more. If we don’t, then we just continue.”
A list of locations serving food can be found at bit.ly/3axsAal. For more information, contact Travis Austin, director of food services, at 304-528-5048.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
