- Charleston Boulevard Rod Run & Doo Wop in Downtown Charleston
Oct. 5-8
The four-day event features a classic car show and parade, fireworks, arts and live music. There will also be a fright zone presented by the Cemetery Knights Hearse Club and a poker walk with prizes sponsored by the Charleston Area Alliance. Check out the schedule to see the times and locations for all events.
- National Trailfest at Larry Joe Harless Community Center in Gilbert
Oct. 6-10
The 20-year-old festival features direct trail access to 150-plus miles of Hatfield-McCoy trails, over $5,000 in prizes, OHV drag racing, a mud pit, live music, a scavenger hunt, manufacturer demonstrations and more.
A trail permit is $35 for a week and and event pass is $75.
- Corks and Kegs in Huntington
2-6 p.m. Oct. 15
Join HD Media and the Huntington Mall for the 2nd Corks & Kegs event, featuring craft beer, wine, food and live entertainment at the mall. Tickets range from $60-$15.
- FestivALL in Charleston
Oct. 7-16
Ten days of music, art, dance and theater will fill the streets of Charleston. This year’s celebration includes over 800 artists and performers, and more than 100 shows.
Admission is free.
- Siptacular Wine Festival at Sip Downtown Brasserie in Huntington
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8
The event will have live music, unlimited wine samples, local vendors and food.
Tickets are $50 on Eventbrite and designated driver tickets are $15.
- Heron Festival at Beech Fork State Park near Barboursville
Oct. 8
The family-friendly event features live gospel music, free hayrides, pontoon boat rides, pumpkin decorating contests, cruise-in car display, camper display, as well as food, craft, and flea market-style vendors.
Admission is free.
- Pumpkin Party at the St. Cloud Commons Lodge in Huntington
6 p.m. Oct. 11 and Oct. 13
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is hosting a pumpkin decorating party with spooky snacks, festive decorations and music. All supplies, including a pumpkin, are provided.
Admission is $10 per person and pre-registration is required.
- ChiliFest in Huntington
Oct. 15
This will be the 38th year of the annual ChiliFest. In past years, over $600,000 were raised for Ronald McDonald House charities of Huntington. Organizers are hoping to add to that total by raffling a 2022 Toyota RAV4 with help from Advantage Toyota. Registration for cooking teams begins at 8 a.m. and the winner of the RAV4 will be drawn at 6 p.m. on the stage.
Admission is free. Check the website for contest entry fees.
- Autumn Colors Express in Huntington or Charleston
Oct. 20-23
The Autumn Colors Express is a 60-year-old train ride linking Huntington and Charleston with the town of Hinton during the Hinton Railroad Days Festival. This special passenger train pulled by Amtrak is made entirely of privately-owned vintage rail cars from all over the nation, assembled exclusively for this event. Large, curved windows allow for a broad view of the fall foliage as the train passes through New River Gorge National Park.
Round-trip tickets start at $179 per person.
- West Virginia Book Festival at the Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston
Oct. 22-23
This year's festival features authors C.J. Box, Elin Hilderbrand, Marc Brown, Victoria V.E. Schwab, Charlie Ryan and Mitch Evans. The festival’s marketplace is also a great place to meet with book sellers, publishers, individual authors and other literary vendors.
Admission is free.
Check our online event calendar at www.herald-dispatch.com/hdcalendar for more fun, local events this month!