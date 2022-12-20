Members of Grace Gospel Church and volunteers prepare 500 food boxes Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, for their Christmas Community Celebration in Huntington. The Christmas food box giveaway returns this year.
HUNTINGTON — Grace Gospel Church in Huntington's West End invites community members to pick up a full Christmas dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The church is providing the first 300 families to visit its location, 1111 Adams Ave., a Christmas meal to go, which includes ham and enough sides to feed a family of four or five.
Pastor David Brokke said the event is part of the church's initiative to show support to the West End community.
"We want to be just encouragement for people," he said. "Maybe it’s a family, or maybe it’s an individual, and they don’t have anyone or they don’t have the resources to have a meal on Christmas. We want to offer them that."
Brokke said giving away Christmas meals is also about reminding others that there are people in their local community who care for them.
"But we also want them to know that there are people that care about them, I think that’s something too, that they’re not forgotten or an inconvenience. We also want them to know that there’s something greater, and that would be that Jesus is the greatest gift," he said.
Grace Gospel Church first hosted a food giveaway in 2019, but not through the holiday seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brokke said now the church hopes to provide meals for families and see if it there is a need in the local community, so they know whether they should continue the holiday meal distribution in future years.
Grace Gospel Church hosts multiple events throughout the year to provide support to the community, including other food and clothing drives, block parties, clean up and beautification projects, and the "I Love Huntington" Sundays, an event described as a showcase and celebration of good things. The next "I Love Huntington" Sunday is set for April 30, 2023.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
