20191221-gracegospel-02.jpg

Members of Grace Gospel Church and volunteers prepare 500 food boxes Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, for their Christmas Community Celebration in Huntington. The Christmas food box giveaway returns this year.

 Courtesy of Grace Gospel Church

HUNTINGTON — Grace Gospel Church in Huntington's West End invites community members to pick up a full Christmas dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The church is providing the first 300 families to visit its location, 1111 Adams Ave., a Christmas meal to go, which includes ham and enough sides to feed a family of four or five.

