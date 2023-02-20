“The Confession Musical,” a film premiering nationally in most U.S. movie theaters on Monday, Feb. 20, stars Caroline Clay, 29, from Greenup County, Kentucky.
Clay plays the lead character Katie Lapp, a 19-year-old Amish girl who discovers that she was adopted and then leaves the Amish community to go out in the world to find her birth mother.
“There is a song in the musical, 'I'm Lost,' that Katie sings in her attic after she finds out she is adopted. It just so happens that the producers of Blue Gate Musicals, Dan Posthuma and Wally Nason, have heard me sing that song before for various projects. I have collaborated with them in the past. Not to toot my own horn but that song, I was born to sing. It's right in my range, I love the emotion behind it. It's just perfect for me. So, when the auditions were announced for 'The Confession,' I spoke to Wally and he suggested that I audition with that song, since it's part of the show. I sent in a video of me singing it, and the rest is history,” she said.
The musical was filmed live on stage. John Schneider and Chonda Pierceare also play main characters.
“‘The Confession Musical’ is funny, wholesome, and full of great music,” Clay said. “There is something for everyone. I don't think anyone will walk away disappointed, it is a very touching story.”
Clay graduated from Russell High School in 2011 and Morehead State University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and Communication. She grew up living at Greenbo Lake State Park where her dad was the business manager.
“When I was a kid, my dad took my little sister and me to audition for an outdoor drama in Olive Hill called ‘Someday.’ After that, we fell in love with performing,” she said. “We grew up participating in local theater, doing plays at Ashland Community and Technical College, then Appalachian Children’s Chorus and other community playhouses.”
“The Confession Musical” plays at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Huntington Mall Cinemark, Cinemark Movies 10 in Ashland and at the Regal Nitro on Feb. 20.
