BUFFALO – You may know Gritt’s Farm for its fall Fun Farm, fresh produce and colorful garden. But it also grows pineapple plants, a fruit not typically produced in Appalachia, in its greenhouses.
“I’ve been around greenhouses my whole life and wanted to try something different,” said Brad Gritt, general manager and farmer.
He doesn’t think pineapples will ever be commercially grown in West Virginia because it’s not practical, but it is fun and a good educational experience.
“They (pineapple plants) are not hardy to our zone so they would freeze out in the winter and even in the fall once we start getting below freezing,” Gritt said.
They are meant to grow in zones 11 and 12, the warmest growing zones. West Virginia is mostly zone six.
Right now Gritt’s has fewer than 20 plants, which are for sale. They started growing them about a year ago.
“It takes about two years, roughly for a plant to go from a baby plant to a full grown pineapple,” he said.
Growing takes longer here than it would in a tropical climate. Gritt says the fruit develops about six months after it blooms. The bloom is triggered by the longest days of summer so it makes sense for most West Virginia-grown pineapples to be harvested in the late fall and early winter.
For anyone looking to grow a pineapple or purchase one from the farm, Gritt recommends keeping it in a warm, sunny spot and having lots of patience.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.