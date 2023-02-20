HUNTINGTON — Gumbo Stop Cafe will serve a “Fat Tuesday Feast” from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is next door to the cafe.
The restaurant has been open for almost two years. It celebrated Mardi Gras last year, but this is the first time hosting the event with the visitors center.
“We’re really the only Cajun restaurant in town so we thought we would celebrate Mardi Gras here,” said Debbie Annett, owner of the Gumbo Stop Cafe.
The special tasting menu is filled with cajun favorites: gumbo, jambalaya, red beans and rice, BBQ shrimp, cheesy garlic grits, étouffée, king cake and other classics. Customers can order three, four, four, five or more items at different price tiers. The cafe is also open for business as usual.
“We love our sausages; my husband and I both do. The pepper jack smoked sausage, that’s a Louisiana favorite and it’s one of our favorites. And then one of our biggest sellers is our crawfish bread,” Annett said.
Visitors can grab a hurricane, daiquiri or another New Orleans cocktail at TAPS at Heritage.
There will be a jazz ensemble playing music, and Frios Gourmet Pops will have a new king cake flavor. The Birds of a Feather boutique, Red Caboose, Historic Hippie and Haute Wick Social will all be open late so visitors can shop and dine. The Historic Hippie will have tarot card readings, and the Haute Wick will have king cake-scented candles for sale. Visitors can also make masquerade masks.
