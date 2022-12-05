HUNTINGTON — Guyandotte Elementary School went on lockdown as students were being dismissed Monday, but it was lifted quickly.
Cabell County Schools Communication Director Jedd Flowers contacted parents at 3:10 p.m. Monday saying the school went into lockdown "a short while ago" due to a parent reporting a suspicious person near the school to the Huntington Police Department.
Flowers contacted parents again at 3:18 p.m. stating the Huntington Police Department allowed the school to lift the lockdown and continue with dismissal.
Due to the lockdown, dismissal procedures were interrupted and bus delays can be expected.
Flowers thanked parents for understanding and the police department for working to keep students safe.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
