MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. — Andrea Underwood and Paul Adams are carrying on a family tradition with their Adams Hallmark store in the Crossroads Mall.
“We’re second generation,” Underwood said. “Our parents started in Milton, West Virginia, years ago.”
It was 1969 when Michael and Charlotte Adams opened their first store on a side street in small-town Milton, just outside of Huntington in Cabell County.
“Mom tells the story that when they opened she said, ‘All I want is eight feet of cards and four feet of candles.’”
That’s how it went, too, as Underwood said her parents started small before moving to a bigger location.
“When the malls came around, we moved to the mall,” she said.
The small family business has grown a bit since those early days. In addition to the Crossroads Mall store, which celebrated its grand opening April 29, the siblings operate locations in the Huntington Mall, Charleston, Morgantown and Bridgeport.
Underwood said she and her brother decided to try their hand in southern West Virginia after the corporate-owned Amy’s Hallmark closed its doors in the same location in December.
“It’s a great market so we decided to take a risk, roll the dice and charge ahead,” she said.
Though the store features a wide assortment of Hallmark cards and items, Underwood said there is a significant difference between a corporate-owned store and one owned by the Adams family.
“We have a little bit more intent with what we do,” she said. “We offer a wide variety of products that make our stores a destination.”
Underwood said Adams Hallmark locations offer a complete shopping experience, as customers can purchase everything from clothing to the popular Candleberry candles, Ruth Hunt Bourbon Balls, Blenko Glass and Sarris chocolates.
Additionally, Underwood said she and her brother take care to offer a wide assortment of both Marshall and WVU merchandise.
“We focus on state and Americana merchandise,” Underwood said. “We try to go as much American and West Virginia made as we can.”
She continued, “We know we can operate a very strong Hallmark store, but we’re also strong in gifts.”
Although malls nation-wide no longer get the same traffic as in the past, Underwood said she and her brother are not worried about their new location.
“We just want to be a successful store,” she said. “We want to be the first place you think of if you need a gift or a card.”
And though digital has overtaken the world in many ways, Underwood said it will never top a printed card.
“A couple of years ago I found a birthday card my grandmother had given to me,” she said. “There’s a visceral reaction when you see the handwriting after many years. Cards become family heirlooms and special memories.
“Digital just can’t fill that gap no matter how many emojis you put on it.”
n n n
Adams Hallmark is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Underwood said she encourages area residents to stop in and visit the state’s newest and most up-to-date Hallmark location.
“We’re just thrilled to be here,” she said. “When we were putting in the store, I was driving around town and I just thought it’s lovely and I can see why people have settled here. It’s a beautiful area and we’re happy to be there.”