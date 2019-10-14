It's not just about trick-or-treat night anymore. The Tri-State area is full of Halloween-themed events for all ages and interests. Here's a sampling of what's coming up:
Friday, Oct. 18
• Pump Up the Fun indoor inflatable center, 6759 Merrick Creek Road in Huntington, will host a Halloween Party from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
There will be inflatables galore, the Mark Wood Fun Show starting at 7:30 p.m., free facepainting, giveaways and laser lights. Wear your favorite Halloween socks for a special prize.
Cost is $12 per child, plus $5 for a pizza, chips, drink and dessert package.
Due to the number of children that will be allowed on the inflatables during the party, adults will not be allowed on inflatables.
For more information, call 304-733-2386.
• Camden Park's Annual Halloween Spooktacular continues Oct. 18 and 19, from 6-10:30 p.m. each night. The event features more than 20 rides and attractions including the Haunted House, the Coulrophobia Maze, the Haunted Hospital Walk Thru and the Haunted Train Ride. Admission details, plus a $5 off coupon, are at camdenpark.com.
• The Huntington Mall will host a Villain Fan Event at 6 p.m. in Center Court to celebrate favorite villains. There will be a costume contest and a pumpkin pick and paint craft. The mall will be open until 9 p.m. For more information, call 304-733-0492 or visit www.huntingtonmall.com.
• The Fantasy Maze, hosted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, returns to Ritter Park from 5-9 p.m. nightly, Oct. 18-27. Enjoy an enchanted trip through the Fantasy Maze filled with classic storybook and cartoon characters. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and bring a candy bag. Tickets are $5 per person.
Monday, Oct. 21
• The Cabell County Public Library hosts a Hocus Pocus party at 5:30 p.m. Come little children: We put a spell on you, and now you’re ours! Join library staff for all things Hocus Pocus. There will be an escape room, games, treats, and more. This is a family event, with all ages welcome.
Friday, Oct. 25
• The Tri-State’s best Halloween party will celebrate its 10th anniversary when the Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital Foundation hosts the All Hallow’s Eve Bash, Friday, Oct. 25, starting at 7 p.m. at Bellefonte Pavilion (2000 Ashland Drive) on the OLBH campus.
Attendees to the annual fundraiser are encouraged to arrive in costume and for corporate sponsors to have each member of their party to dress with a theme in mind. The overall theme for the event’s 10th incarnation is Shipwrecked. The evening will feature a costume contest, buffet dinner, cocktails, and a silent auction. This year’s musical entertainment will be provided by Party Bus. Proceeds from the All Hallow’s Eve Bash will benefit the philanthropic work of the OLBH Foundation.
More information and ticket purchases are available online at olbhfoundation.org/halloweenor by calling 606-833-4078.
Monday, Oct. 28
Fifth Avenue Baptist Church will host a safe trunk-or-treat from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28. This free event will feature decorated trunks, and candy will be passed out. There will also be a prize drawing, photo booth and Stewarts Original Hot Dogs. The church is located at 1135 5th Ave., Huntington.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
• The Huntington Mall will host Monster Maul Fall Fest 4-6 p.m., followed by trick or treat 6-8 p.m. This is a safe trick or treat event for the whole family. There will be games and contests from 4-6 p.m. and the treating will be from 6-8 p.m. For more information, call 304-733-0492 or visit www.huntingtonmall.com.
• Cabell County Schools' annual Annual Halloween Orchestra Concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Cabell Midland Auditorium with performers from Cabell Midland High School, Barboursville Middle School, Huntington Middle School & Milton Middle School and Huntington East Middle School.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
The Marshall Recreation Center will be hosting a Halloween themed event called “Haunted Rec” from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Recreation Center, 402 Thundering Herd Drive in Huntington.
This event will provide a safe place for children in the community to come and trick-or-treat (in the style of a trunk-or-treat) as well as a haunted obstacle course, creepy climbing at the Rock Wall, kid Zumba with Thriller, small bouncy house and a prize for the costume contest. Marshall student organizations will be set up around the gym courts to pass out candy.
The event is free and open to the community to participate. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costume.
Share your Halloween event news with us at hdnews@hdmediallc.com