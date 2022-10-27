Members of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra perform during the Battle of the Bands tailgate party featuring the Marshall University Marching Thunder on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
The Huntington Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its candlelight concert series with a Halloween-themed performance Friday evening.
Imagine St. Joseph Catholic Church lit with hundreds of candles while a string quartet plays spooky classics by Gounod, Schubert, Chopin, Shostakovich, Saint-Saëns, Grieg and Mussorgsky.
Newer music from Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, The Adams Family, Stranger Things and John Williams are also in the program.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the St. Joseph Parish at 1304 6th Ave. Tickets must be purchased at the Huntington Symphony Orchestra office at 763 3rd Ave., oronline. Prices start at $20 and Marshall students with a valid student ID at the door get a 50% discount.
