Hannah Jane Peterson left West Virginia to become a Broadway star in New York City when she was just 13 years old and it paid off. Now she is returning to West Virginia to perform her second solo show ever: “Lady Legends of Broadway” for the hometown crowd.
It all started when Hannah Jane sang a Carrie Underwood song at 5 years old for her mother, Steffanie Peterson, in their kitchen. Steffanie saw how much she enjoyed singing and performing, so she signed her daughter up for the Appalachian Children’s Chorus.
“You often get these students in your class who want to please the teacher, who want to do everything, if they see a need, they take care of it. That’s what Hannah Jane was as a small kid. She was kind of my right hand man even though she was so tiny,” said Noel Hardman, Hannah Jane's first voice teacher when she was 5 to 13 years old and the former choir director of the Appalachian Children’s Chorus.
When Hannah Jane was 9, she auditioned to play the lead role of Annie at the Alban Arts Center in 2010. Coming off the stage on opening night she told her mom, “I’m going to do this for the rest of my life.”
“As soon as she walked in the room to audition, I knew she had something special. She is just a ball of energy and she is super talented, had a great voice and great acting skills as well. It was not even a debate on who we were gonna cast as Annie after auditions, it was 100% her, no doubt in my mind,” said Adam Bryan, the director and manager of the Alban Art Center.
Bryan said that during the rehearsals, she was a hard worker who came in with a smile on her face every day.
“You could always tell she wanted to do the best job possible at all times and she did,” he said. “She did a phenomenal job in that show and in every show she’s done since. It’s really cool to have watched her grow as a young lady as well as a performer.”
Four years after starring in “Annie,” they went to an open call audition through a company called Arts and International. They invited Hannah Jane to a showcase in Florida. There, they told Hannah Jane and Steffanie that “she’s great but you’re living in the wrong city.” So after returning from Florida in July of 2013, Steffanie started casually looking for a job in New York City. She managed a doctor’s office in West Virginia and her employer ended up connecting her with a doctor in NYC, but she had to start work in three weeks. The Peterson girls made the move to the Big Apple on Nov. 11, 2013, in time to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Steffanie ended up writing a book about their experiences called the “The Hot Mess Express: The Peterson Girls Adventures.”
“I have very little recollection of the speed at which all this happened. I did not stop to think about it, had I stopped I probably would have put the brakes on,” she said. “One mountain moved and then another popped up and it moved, and before I knew it I was packing a U-Haul.”
They made it to the parade that year, and almost every year since. The first year, Steffanie’s boss invited them to watch the parade from the balcony of a friend’s home on Central Park South.
“I think that was the moment we realized, if we were gonna have the privilege to live here, that we would soak up every single moment that we could. We went to every parade, every Christmas tree lighting we could,” Steffanie said.
About a week later, they went to see Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden.
“I’m like, how did these Hillbillies end up in New York City?” Steffanie exclaimed.
One of their favorite memories was when the Mountaineer marching band led the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade in 2016. They were there, loud and proud, sporting the WVU colors. Other good memories include the simple things like reading on a blanket in Central Park and visiting the Central Park Zoo on their first mother’s day spent in the city.
Neither of them anticipated how much they would miss grass.
“Grass was hard for us to not have for a long time because we are outside girls and concrete is hard. When you don’t have grass, it’s a depravity to your body. We went through some serious withdrawals and we didn’t live near the park,” Steffanie said.
“I remember the first summer we went home, we pulled into grandpa’s house and I literally just collapsed on the grass,” Hannah Jane said.
The only thing they haven’t done is Times Square on New Year’s Eve. They both agree that it would be too cold and too long.
“People wait in diapers,” Hannah Jane said. “They go down there at like 9 a.m. and they’re waiting. It’s … I could not.”
“I’m too old for that,” laughed Steffanie.
“You’re too old and my bladder is too small,” Hannah Jane said.
It was not an easy journey, but it was exciting. They made sacrifices and mistakes, but also memories. Steffanie sold her first brand-new car after having it for a year. Hannah Jane learned how to navigate the subway system alone as a 13 year old girl. And together they scraped by financially the first year until they learned how to adapt to city life.
“It’s expensive to live here, we lived on fumes for the first couple years,” Steffanie said.
One of their more funny mistakes was their first time going to a nice restaurant, which Steffanie writes about in her book. They’d lived in the city for about six months and finally saved enough money to go out for a nice meal. They picked this Brazilian restaurant that smelled so good and looked pretty on the outside but soon realized that the entire menu was in Spanish, and everyone in the restaurant only spoke Spanish. Having already ordered water and sat down, they did not want to get up and leave. They compiled what they could with Google translate and ordered what they thought sounded like a good meal. The pigs feet dish was not a pleasant surprise. They tried to get past it but couldn’t and since their eating out budget was spent, they made the trek back to their apartment for the usual Hungry Man dinner.
Homesickness hits hard too, but they manage.
“We both thrived in a way we never planned,” Steffanie said. “I won’t tell you that the first five years we didn’t cry all the time and miss our home and miss our people, and we still miss our people and we still miss our home.”
Both Hannah Jane and Steffanie have found friends and community in New York, but are still very connected to West Virginia. During their first 16 months living in NYC, they had 96 visitors.
“When five of my phone calls a day are still 304 numbers, not New York City numbers, that’s pretty telling about where we land,” Steffanie said.
They both agree that moving to the city was the right choice and have no regrets.
“I wouldn’t be the person I am today without us having moved here,” Hannah Jane said.
They moved into a new apartment with more space last Spring and absolutely love hosting people.
“God really just blessed us with a bigger space with a lot more living room and one of our goals that we talked about when moving into this space was to use it for fellowship with people,” Hannah Jane said. “We wanted our space to be welcoming and we’ve had people that have had friends of friends come up that we have not known and they stayed with us. And now they are our friends too.”
Their building is not connected to another building and the downstairs neighbors are often away.
“We have dance parties at 2 in the morning like we are just so blessed that music can fill that space,” Hannah Jane said.
Hannah Jane has seldom performed without someone from West Virginia in the audience cheering her on which is why bringing her one-woman cabaret show, “The Lady Legends of Broadway” to West Virginia is exciting for so many people.
“I’m excited for the people in my hometown who have helped raise me, I grew up in their houses, I was always everybody’s other kid, so I’m excited for them to see me as an adult doing what I love,” Hannah Jane said.
The show is based on the book “A is for Audra: Broadway’s Leading Ladies From A to Z” by John Robert Allman. Each letter features a famous female Broadway star.
“She was shockingly talented, she still is, at that young age,” said Coco Cohn, the show’s director and Hannah Jane’s acting coach about when they first met.
Cohn is excited for Hannah Jane’s hometown to see how much she’s grown
“She is an incredibly hard worker, she is always prepared, she has creative ideas, she takes notes incredibly well, she is open to constructive feedback and implementing new ideas,” Cohn said. “She’s open-minded, committed, passionate, honestly, I’m a really big fan.”
In the first act of Hannah Jane’s show, she sings a song from each “Lady Legend” presented in the book.
“I would say this show is 100% me and 100% Broadway,” Hannah Jane said. “That was my whole goal with this show, was to just bring a Broadway experience to people who may not have the chance or may want to learn more about Broadway and just don’t know how.”
The second act is just for West Virginia. Hannah Jane will sing with the Appalachian Children's Chorus, along with her friends Steve and Krystal McConihay, Ted Tanzey and Kennie Bass.
Hannah Jane and Ted Tanzey, a friend of the Petersons for 15 years and their pastor when they lived in West Virginia, will be singing a tune from the broadway musical “Finding Neverland.”
Tanzey and his wife Beth visited Hannah Jane in December to watch her perform in “Jersey Boys” and were absolutely blown away by her talent and how much she’d grown up.
“When Hannah Jane left Charleston, she was just a young early teenager,” he said. “But she’s a full blown woman now and she is taking the world by storm.”
He said that seeing Hannah Jane on stage was seeing her in her element.
“There’s certain people you meet that have the ‘it factor,’ Hannah Jane has the ‘it factor,’” he said. “She’s wise, prudent, compassionate, she is excelling at her craft.”
The “Lady Legends of Broadway” is showing on Feb. 25 and 26 at the Capitol Theater and Resurrection Church in Charleston. It will feature songs from shows like “Into the Woods,” “Oklahoma,” “Lady In the Dark,” “The King and I,” “Wicked,” “Funny Girl” and “The Music Man.” Tickets start at $30 and are on sale now.