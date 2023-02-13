The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hannah Jane Peterson left West Virginia to become a Broadway star in New York City when she was just 13 years old and it paid off. Now she is returning to West Virginia to perform her second solo show ever: “Lady Legends of Broadway” for the hometown crowd.

It all started when Hannah Jane sang a Carrie Underwood song at 5 years old for her mother, Steffanie Peterson, in their kitchen. Steffanie saw how much she enjoyed singing and performing, so she signed her daughter up for the Appalachian Children’s Chorus.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you