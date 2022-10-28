Beth Eaves, of Branchland, W.Va., right, and Matthew Hill, of Huntington, left, are the latest winners in Gov. Jim Justice’s “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes. Prizes were announced Thursday.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, shown Friday during a COVID-19 press briefing, announces the launch of a second vaccination incentive sweepstakes while accompanied by his pet, Babydog, for whom the sweepstakes is named.
Holding his English bulldog, Babydog, on his lap, Gov. Jim Justice hugs Karen Foley, of Mineral Wells, after she was announced as the first $1 million winner of the state’s vaccine lottery drawing during a West Virginia Day ceremony at the state Capitol on Sunday.
Babydog and Gov. Jim Justice visit with the members of the Thundering Herd during a celebration following their victory against No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Ind. on Monday, September 12, 2022, inside the Shewey Building at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog arrive at Joan C. Edwards Stadium to speak with members of the Thundering Herd football team following their victory against No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Ind., during a celebration on Monday in Huntington.
WV Gov. Jim Justice holds up his dog Babydog as he comes to the end of his State of the State speech in the House Chambers Thursday night. He held up the dogs rear end to the audience in a message to those who have doubted the state.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds up his dog Babydog’s rear end as a message to people who have doubted the state as he comes to the end of his State of the State address in the House chambers Thursday night.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds up his dog Babydog as he comes to the end of his State of the State address in the House Chambers on Thursday night. He held up the dog’s rear end to the audience as a message to those who have doubted the state.
Students at Matewan PK-8 had the chance to meet West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, first lady Cathy Justice and their beloved pet Babydog as they traveled to Mingo County on Dec. 17 to present the school with $100,000 after they were named the winners of the “Do it for Babydog: Round 3” vaccine sweepstakes.
From left, Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice, Matewan PK-8 Principal Cindy Calfee, first lady Cathy Justice and Mingo County Schools Superintendent Johnny Branch pose for a photo Dec. 17 as Justice presents the school with $100,000 after they were named the winners of the “Do it for Babydog: Round 3” vaccine sweepstakes.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice waves to students at Matewan PK-8 as he traveled Mingo County on Dec. 17 and presented the school with $100,000 after they were named the winners of the “Do it for Babydog: Round 3” sweepstakes.
Connor Reece, a student at Hurricane High School, is announced as one of the scholarship winners in the final week of the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes in West Virginia on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Hurricane, W.Va.
Babydog sits next to Gov. Jim Justice as he speaks to the Cabell County Drug Court participants during a drug court graduation on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Huntington.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds Babydog in his lap during a news conference June 3.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s English bulldog, Babydog, sits on the rug in the Governor’s Office at the state Capitol on June 3.
Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice’s pet, sits on a new “Almost Heaven” swing on the campus of the University of Charleston, which overlooks the Capitol.
Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog visit Scott High School on Oct. 12, 2021.
Poca High School student Chazz Grady poses with Babydog after winning a four-year scholarship to any public college or university in West Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Poca.
Babydog, West Virginia Gov. Jim and first lady Cathy Justice's English bulldog, is celebrating her third birthday this week.
Babydog was introduced to the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she would appear alongside the governor for statewide briefings about the virus. Then, the governor named his COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Do it for Babydog," after her, turning her into the face of the state’s vaccination campaign.
“If you’re not going to do it for me, if you’re not going to do it for your family, if you’re not going to do it for yourself, do it for Babydog,” Jim Justice said in June 2021. “Do it for that little rascal — not little, but — that little rascal who looks like a brown watermelon that loves everybody.”
Babydog appeared at special presentations for those who won prizes, such as vehicles, boats and cash, in the sweepstakes. Recently, Babydog accompanied Justice to Huntington to congratulate the Marshall University football team on its victory over Notre Dame and to celebrate recent drug court graduates in Cabell County.
“Along came this little bulldog two and a half years ago at Christmas and every time I looked at her through all this terrible stuff, she just kept making me smile,” Jim Justice told HD Media in May. “She makes you smile too and she loves everybody.”
