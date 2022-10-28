The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Babydog, West Virginia Gov. Jim and first lady Cathy Justice's English bulldog, is celebrating her third birthday this week.

Babydog was introduced to the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she would appear alongside the governor for statewide briefings about the virus. Then, the governor named his COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Do it for Babydog," after her, turning her into the face of the state’s vaccination campaign.

