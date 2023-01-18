LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia have announced HARDY as the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand Lineup for Sunday, Aug. 13. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.
"We could not be more excited for the first announcement to the 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia concert lineup," CEO Kelly Collins stated. "HARDY is one of the biggest names out there, and if you have not had a chance to see him before, he puts on an amazing show."
Tickets will be available via ETIX or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.
The “Rednecker” singer is the reigning American Country Music Songwriter of the Year; the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. Country Songwriter of the Year; and a two-time Songwriter of the Year by the Association of Independent Music Publishers. Additionally, he was nominated for New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Musical Event of the Year at the 2022 Country Music Awards.
