Hardy

Country music singer/songwriter HARDY was added to the Grandstand Lineup for the 2023 West Virginia State Fair.

 RYAN SMITH | Courtesy photo

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia have announced HARDY as the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand Lineup for Sunday, Aug. 13. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

"We could not be more excited for the first announcement to the 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia concert lineup," CEO Kelly Collins stated. "HARDY is one of the biggest names out there, and if you have not had a chance to see him before, he puts on an amazing show."

