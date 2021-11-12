Eleven-year-old Max Flick receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Kayla Dunfee as the Cabell-Huntington Health Department begins offering vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at its COVID-19 Vaccine Center in Barboursville.
HUNTINGTON — Starting Monday, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will partner with Cabell County Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics in various middle schools during afternoon and evening hours.
These clinics will be held from 3-7 p.m. in the cafeteria at the following middle schools:
Milton Middle School on Monday, Nov. 15;
Barboursville Middle School on Tuesday, Nov. 16;
Huntington Middle School on Wednesday, Nov. 17;
Huntington East Middle School on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Vaccines will be available for those ages 5 and older. Parental authorization is required for those under the age of 18. Adult COVID-19 vaccines will also be available for parents who need them.
No appointment is needed. The flu vaccine will be available and is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age, according to the health department.
The pediatric vaccine is also available weekly, Tuesday through Saturday, at the COVID-19 Vaccine Center at the Huntington Mall, located at 8 Mall Road in the storefront next to Best Buy.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that more than 40,300 children in the state ages 5-11 received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since it became available last week.
In Ohio’s Cases per 100,000 Residents Over 2 Weeks report released Nov. 11, Lawrence County ranked 48th among all counties.
Only 36.93% of Lawrence County residents have received at least one vaccine. The statewide average is 56.2%.
Kentucky reported 1,296 new cases Friday and 70 new deaths for a total of 10,214. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 from Nov. 9-12, calling it a “substantial increase.” Cases were reported in patients ranging in age from 2 to 93 years old.
Nationwide, more than 65,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, for a total of 46,783,309, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 757,663 deaths related to the virus.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.