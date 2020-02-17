HUNTINGTON — A statewide initiative to provide support for grandparents raising grandchildren is offering an eight-week course in Cabell County beginning next month.
The Healthy Grandfamilies program began at West Virginia State University and expanded when state funds allotted each county $1,000 to start its own branch of the program.
In West Virginia, more than 41,000, or 10.9%, of children under 18 live in homes where householders are relatives, and of those, 9.3% live with grandparents.
The program is working to provide free information and resources to that population, who may be struggling with various aspects of raising a child a second time at an older age.
Cabell County’s course will take place at Huntington Middle School on March 5, 12 and 19 and April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It is free to those interested, and childcare will be available.
Discussion topics will assist participants in navigating the new family dynamic, understanding technology and social media, nutrition, the school system and even focusing on self-care.
After completing the program, participants will be provided three months of free follow-up support services to keep them on track.
Information on local resources, confidential meetings and advocacy services will be granted to families as needed.
State funding also allowed the program to begin developing a statewide Center for Healthy Grandfamilies and work toward the hiring of a resource manager.
Those interested in attending the course can contact Mary Beth Dickerson, school counselor, at 304-528-5348 or mdickerson@k12.wv.us, to reserve a spot.