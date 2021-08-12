HUNTINGTON — West Virginia is heating up.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Thursday for many areas across the United States, including the Tri-State, which saw a high of 93, with a heat index near 100.
Friday’s forecast calls for more heat with a chance of scattered thunderstorms.
Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s, with a heat index as high as 102.
Rodney Melton, director of environmental services at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said people in the area should limit their time outdoors if possible and take precautions if they do venture outside.
“If you know there is a heat advisory, then you should, if you can, choose to stay indoors,” he said. “It also wouldn’t be a bad thing for people to know the warning signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”
He said common symptoms could be anything from unusual cramping, nausea, excessive sweating, dehydration or vomiting. If a person develops a sunburn, it can limit the body’s ability to cool itself down, Melton added.
“Core temperature can rise to critical levels — typically about 105 degrees Fahrenheit — in 25 minutes for some people,” said Samantha Scarneo-Miller, director of West Virginia University’s Master of Science in Athletic Training program.
“Here at WVU, I work with our athletic training staff to make sure they all know how to diagnose exertional heat stroke,” she said. “It’s important to recognize the signs of exertional heat stroke and treat it as soon as possible because it’s 100 percent survivable with proper recognition and care.”
Both Scarneo-Miller and Melton encouraged those who plan on doing physical workouts outdoors to plan them for the cooler times of the day, like the morning and evening, and to stay hydrated, wear light and loose fitting clothing and find shade if doing so.
The NWS predicts the heat wave will break Friday night heading into Saturday, with a high probability of rainfall this weekend. The temperature for Saturday is expected to top out near 85 degrees, with a 40% chance of rain that evening.
Due to the heat, the Salvation Army offered a free cooling station at its Huntington location, 1235 3rd Ave., until 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration encourages those who must work outside in the extreme heat conditions to remember three key words: water, rest and shade. Employers should encourage workers to drink water every 15 minutes and take frequent rest breaks in shaded areas.
OSHA offers a free heat safety application for mobile devices for both iPhone and Android users. The app features pointers for planning outdoor work activities based on how hot it feels throughout the day.
Riverside High School in Kanawha County was closed Thursday due to issues with the HVAC system. It was also closed Wednesday. The heat index was projected to reach 105 degrees in the Charleston area, with temperatures registering in the high 90s.