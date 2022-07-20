HUNTINGTON — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Tri-State area, with the heat index expected to surpass 100 degrees.
The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, southern and western West Virginia.
While the temperature just before noon Wednesday was at 81 degrees, with a heat index of 86 degrees, the high was expected to enter the low 90s by the afternoon with the heat index values as high as 102 degrees.
The predicted hot temperature and high humidity Wednesday afternoon and evening could cause heat illnesses to occur.
The National Weather Service advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and to remain out of the sun. It also advises residents to check on their relatives and neighbors. For those working outdoors, the service recommends frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioned environments.
There is a 50% chance showers and severe thunderstorms will move into the Tri-State after 10 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the lows into the low 70s overnight. The highs will return to the low 90s Thursday.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
