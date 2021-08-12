A volunteer helps set up snacks at a cooling center established to help vulnerable residents ride out the second dangerous heat wave to grip the Pacific Northwest this summer, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for many areas across the United States, including the the local Tri-State area.
The advisory is classified as a hazardous weather condition and is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday with a projected high in the mid-90s with a heat index as high as 104 expected.
Due to the heat, the Salvation Army is offering a free cooling station at its Huntington location, 1235 3rd Ave., from noon until 4 p.m. with free, cold water for anyone in need.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration encourages those who must work outside in the extreme heat conditions to remember three key words: water, rest, and shade. Employers should encourage workers to drink water every 15 minutes, and take frequent rest breaks in shaded areas.
Riverside High School in Kanawha County is closed today due to issues with the HVAC system. It was also closed Wednesday. The index is projected to reach 105 in the Charleston area, with temperatures registering in the high 90s.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.