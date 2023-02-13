According to the National Fire Protection Association, 46% of all U.S. home heating equipment fires occur during the winter months. Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of U.S. home fires and home fire injuries and the third-leading cause of home fire deaths and direct property damage.
According to the latest Home Heating Fires, an average of 44,210 home heating fires occurred each year between 2016 and 2020. These resulted in an estimated 480 civilian deaths, 1,370 civilian injuries and $1 billion in direct property damage.
“During the coldest months of the year, home heating equipment kicks into high gear, so making sure it is in good working order and used properly is critical to reducing the likelihood of fire,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at the National Fire Protection Association. “By better understanding when and where home heating fires happen, people can take the steps to minimize associated risks and safely heat their homes.”
A home fire caused by heating equipment has a 13% chance of occurring between midnight and 6 a.m. but is 43% more deadly. Fires during this time also account for 22% of injuries and 20% of property damage.
Space heaters are most often responsible for home heating equipment fires, accounting for about 33% of fires, as well as 88% of associated deaths and 80% of injuries.
Have a qualified professional inspect and clean heating equipment and chimneys annually.
Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from all heating equipment, including furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves and space heaters.
Always use the right kind of fuel as specified by the manufacturer for fuel-burning space heaters.
Create a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
Make sure space heaters are in good working order and used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to sleep.
Fireplaces should have a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container, which should be placed outside at least 10 feet away from buildings.
All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
If you smell gas in a gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call the local fire department or gas company.
Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are located throughout the home and test them monthly to ensure they’re working properly.
