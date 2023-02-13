The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Heating equipment is the second-leading cause of U.S. home fires. Use these tips to stay safe when using things like furnaces and space heaters.

 Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 46% of all U.S. home heating equipment fires occur during the winter months. Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of U.S. home fires and home fire injuries and the third-leading cause of home fire deaths and direct property damage.

According to the latest Home Heating Fires, an average of 44,210 home heating fires occurred each year between 2016 and 2020. These resulted in an estimated 480 civilian deaths, 1,370 civilian injuries and $1 billion in direct property damage.

