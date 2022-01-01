HUNTINGTON — Much of the Tri-State was placed under a flood warning Saturday as heavy rain moved through the area on the first day of the new year.
The flood warning, which was set to expire early Sunday, included parts of central and southern West Virginia, where the National Weather Service said flooding of creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations was imminent or occurring. As of Saturday evening, between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain had fallen since the morning, and weather officials expected an additional half-inch to 1 inch of rain to fall by midnight.
Parts of southeastern Ohio and eastern Kentucky were also experiencing heavy rainfall.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency following the severe weather, with western, eastern and south-central regions in the state seeing thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong winds that caused flash floods, power outages and damage to public and private properties.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, but The Associated Press reported that heavy rains were expected to continue throughout the day in much of the state, followed by a cold front, which could complicate emergency response efforts.
The severe weather comes only a few weeks after western Kentucky faced damage from tornadoes in early December, and Beshear said the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Department of Public Health and state police were monitoring the weather.
“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit western Kentucky. Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events,” Beshear said in a news release.
Rain throughout the state could vary between 2 and 5 inches going into Sunday, and flash flooding was reported in Green, Barren, Taylor, Adair, Owsley, Breathitt and Casey counties as of 4 p.m. Saturday. Casey and Owsley counties declared local states of emergency.
High water also caused road blocks in Floyd, Knott and Pike counties, and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Logan, Simpson, Marion and Washington counties.
Motorists should not drive through high waters, and should avoid being near power lines and electrical utility equipment during and soon after storms.
Officials at 911 centers in Ohio and West Virginia planned to monitor the weather and rising water levels Saturday night and Sunday morning. Even with most Tri-State counties experiencing rain all day Saturday, there were minimal reports of high water blocking roadways.
The National Weather Service in Charleston reported that rain was expected to shift from the mid-Ohio Valley late Saturday night and rainfall could reach 2 inches or more in many areas.
Back in Kentucky, Saturday’s storms came just three weeks after deadly tornadoes tore through the region, killing more than 90 people in five states, including 77 in Kentucky.
In the southwestern town of Hopkinsville, downtown businesses were damaged by a possible tornado. WTVF-TV reported a Family Dollar store had been largely destroyed and the roof of a Marathon gas station had blown into a park across the street. Other nearby buildings had roof damage and there were many downed power lines, the station reported.
Another possible tornado touchdown occurred in Taylor County, in the middle of the state, where a number of homes were damaged, according to the release from Beshear’s office.