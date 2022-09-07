Marshall fans flocking to Indiana this week may be headed there for one reason only — to witness the Thundering Herd football team take on storied Notre Dame, currently ranked in the Top 10. But while the focus is on football, there's no reason to ignore everything else the South Bend region has to offer visitors.
The staff at Visit South Bend Mishawaka (@visitsouthbend) highly recommends Herd fans arrive on Friday to explore both the well-known and roads less traveled in The Bend.
Notre Dame has a full schedule of events for the home football weekend available online. For more information, visit experiencesandevents.nd.edu/gameday.
Here are additional suggestions from the region's tourism experts. Map out your visit before you hit the road!
Friday
Drop off your things at your accommodations, and explore around town and the Notre Dame campus. Friday's forecast calls for nothing but sun, with a high of 85 degrees and a low of 63.
The history, architecture and traditions are abundant at Notre Dame but there are 10 campus landmarks on the must-see list.
- Golden Dome: Atop the Main Building and covered in actual gold leaf, the Golden Dome is visible for miles on a clear day from the right vantage point. A 19-foot-tall, 4,000-pound statue of Mary our Lady is at the peak of the Dome.
- Touchdown Jesus: Reaching 14 stories high, Hesburgh Library is an important gathering spot for students. Its south side features “The Word of Life” mural, better known as “Touchdown Jesus.” Jesus faces the north end zone of Notre Dame Stadium and, with arms raised, appears to be signifying touchdown.
- The Grotto Of Our Lady Of Lourdes: Light a candle and say a prayer at the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes. The Grotto is one-seventh the size of the French shrine where the Virgin Mary appeared to Saint Bernadette.
- Notre Dame Stadium: Go for a tour of the recently renovated stadium to see the locker room, touch the “Play Like a Champion Today” sign. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to have your picture taken on the field.
- Log Chapel: Just beyond St. Mary’s Lake sits this small worship space that's often used for mass and even weddings. The Log Chapel is a replica of the one built by the Rev. Badin in 1831 that served as a missionary headquarters for northern Indiana.
- South Dining Hall: This dining hall opened in 1927 with architecture that resembles a medieval guildhall. Students find the interior similar to Hogwarts, the fictional school of witchcraft and wizardry in “Harry Potter.”
- Basilica Of The Sacred Heart: The Basilica has a Gothic-inspired design and is a welcoming place for reflection and prayer. Murals and stained-glass windows make it one of the most beautiful college churches in the world. It’s also the tallest structure on campus, featuring a 12-foot-tall golden cross at the top of the bell tower.
- First Down Moses: On the west side of the Hesburgh Library, you’ll find a statue of Moses pointing upward towards the sky. Because it’s near Touchdown Jesus and Notre Dame Stadium, students have nicknamed it “First Down Moses” because it appears Moses is signifying a first down.
- Clarke Memorial Fountain: Better known as Stonehenge, Clarke Memorial Fountain honors veterans.
- Snite Museum of Art: The Snite Museum of Art has a permanent collection of over 28,000 artworks and 10 to 12 special exhibitions a year. Admission is free.
Football Fridays feature plenty of pre-game traditions even those donning green will enjoy.
The Guglielmino Complex is home to the Notre Dame football team but fans can check it out for themselves from 8 am. to 2 p.m. on home game Fridays. Access is free and limited to the areas where several Heisman Trophies and other memorabilia is on display.
From 4:10-4:20 p.m., head to the Main Building (with its Golden Dome on top) to see the Notre Dame Band's trumpet section play some favorite songs.
If you're a night owl, every Friday during a home football weekend, just before midnight, the Notre Dame Drumline convenes in front of the Main Building. After the bells of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart chime for midnight, the drumline play cadences, the fight song and other fan favorites to signify the official beginning of game day.
Off campus, a little bit of something for everyone is promised in The Bend.
Want to enjoy the outdoors like a local? Howard Park in South Bend is a family friendly and accessible gathering place and an area for outdoor exploration. Free street parking is available all around the park, which features an interactive set of water fountains and jets reminiscent of those outside the Bellagio in Las Vegas. A riverwalk trail will lead you along the St. Joseph River.
Maybe you prefer something indoors, with an educational benefit? Potawatomi Zoo, a popular place for families, is home to more than 400 animals including a rhino, tigers, a lion and more.
South Bend's Museum District features the Studebaker National Museum, highlighting automotive history; The History Museum, educating visitors on the region and its past; and the Civil Rights Heritage Center, which educates visitors on historical and contemporary issues of social justice and civil rights.
Don't forget to eat! For fare within walking distance of campus, Visit South Bend Mishawaka recommends O’Rourkes and the Eddy Street Commons area. On campus, there will be a Friday Night Bash featuring food trucks, drinks and live music from 6:30 to 10 p.m., on the Notre Dame Stadium Concourse.
Looking to meet up with other Herd fans? Big Green members staying in Chicago can meet up at Big Bar at the Hyatt Regency Chicago from 6-8 p.m. CST, while Big Green members staying in South Bend can meet at the Century Center South Bend from 8-10 p.m. EST.
Saturday
Time to cheer on the Herd! Saturday's forecast calls for a high of 84 degrees, mostly sunshine and just a 24% chance of rain showers. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Don't be late!
Local brunch options include South Bend Chocolate Cafe, Nick’s Patio, Studebagels, PEGGS, Breakfast Club, The Early Bird Eatery and the Eddy Street Commons area. Looking for a pre-game drink? Visit South Bend Mishawaka recommends Corby’s Linebacker Lounge and Taphouse on the Edge.
Notre Dame's campus will come alive with fans from every corner of the country soaking in all of the school's legendary game day traditions. Plan ahead and arrive early to take it all in.
Transpo, the public transit system in South Bend, runs a free shuttle to Notre Dame on game days. The Gameday Express Route picks up at multiple locations in downtown South Bend and drops off visitors at the Eck Visitors Center. It runs for three hours before kickoff and two hours after the game ends.
Looking to tailgate? Notre Dame lots open at 8 a.m. and require a parking pass.
Gates to Notre Dame Stadium open 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Vendors inside the stadium no longer accept cash; payment must be via debit or credit card.
Coolers, luggage, purses, backpacks, etc. are not allowed inside the stadium. Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC so they can be easily inspected. Small clutch bags or wallets are permitted.
Sunday
Why rush home? Cross some additional sightseeing stops off your list, enjoy a relaxed local meal or visit a neighboring town.
Back on campus, Mass will take place at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
