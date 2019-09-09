HUNTINGTON – Coming into the 2019 season, Marshall was expected to have a solid 1-2 tandem at running back with Brenden Knox and Tyler King expected to split carries.
As it turns out, if the Herd is to have a 1-2 punch against Ohio on Saturday, they will have to find another piece to go with Knox.
On Monday afternoon, Marshall athletics released a statement, saying King was no longer part of the program.
“Marshall running back Tyler King has been dismissed due to a violation of team rules and policies,” the statement read. “The department will have no further comment regarding this matter.”
King’s departure comes after the Herd’s 14-7 loss to No. 24 Boise State on Friday – one in which King did not have a carry in the second half. He was targeted just once on a pass play that fell incomplete. King also had a fumble in the first quarter that ended a Marshall drive.
King’s departure ends a promising tenure that saw the junior from Fort Meade, Florida, burst on the scene as a redshirt freshman when he produced 820 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017.
The highlight of that season was a 90-yard touchdown run against Colorado State in the 2017 Gildan New Mexico Bowl.
King was on pace to eclipse that 2017 yardage number in 2018, rushing for 655 yards and four touchdowns in seven games before an injury ended his season.
In two games this season, King rushed 15 times for 91 yards – 75 of which came in the win over VMI.
While King’s departure takes away more than 1,500 yards and 20 games of experience from the Herd lineup, the cupboard is far from bare for assistant coach Pepe Pearson’s room.
Sheldon Evans showed plenty of promise in his first game action against VMI, and the Herd added three new running backs - redshirt freshmen Lawrence Papillon and and Jalynn Sykes, along with true freshman Knowledge McDaniel – to the mix for 2019.
Evans rushed seven times for 56 yards against VMI while Papillon added 34 yards on six carries.
Marshall meets Ohio in the Battle for the Bell at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.