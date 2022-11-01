Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill.
Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife.
Here are some ideas:
Compost it
Composting is a great, sustainable way to dispose of food waste.
Gardeners can add pumpkins to the compost pile after removing any remaining seeds and being sure to cut off decorative material such as glitter, paint, stickers and candle wax. Slice the pumpkin into smaller pieces, scatter and bury them into the pile. And don’t worry if the pumpkin has already started getting moldy — those microorganisms aid the composting process.
Pumpkins, other vegetable scraps and grass clippings in compost piles are high in nitrogen. Provide equal or higher amounts of carbon-based materials such as leaves, sawdust, wood chips or cardboard. Occasionally add water to the compost pile. Turning it over with a rake or pitchfork ensures that oxygen is mixed in.
“If you’re going to compost them, be sure to chop them up with a shovel and work them into the compost pile as this will help the decomposition process speed up over the winter," said Joshua Peplowski, agriculture and natural resources agent with WVU Extension. “Pumpkins treated with bleach to slow the decay process will not destroy your compost piles or kill the wildlife that consumes them. While bleach is, in fact, toxic when consumed in a concentrated form, the bleach you buy is diluted and it gets further diluted in the water mixture you make. The compound is also degraded in sunlight, so by the time it is composted or consumed, it is safe.”
Some community gardens accept pumpkins and other food scraps to add to their compost piles.
Set it out for wildlife
Cut your pumpkin into pieces and throw it in the woods or hang it from a tree. Birds, squirrels, deer, foxes and other forest creatures will love it. Don’t set out any painted pumpkins because the paint can be toxic to animals.
“Make a bird feeder. Cut the top off the jack-o’-lantern and suspend the base from a branch on a string. The hollowed-out bowl can be filled with birdseed, and the rim makes a great perch," said James Kotcon, associate professor of plant pathology at WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design.
You could also feed pumpkins to your pets.
"Not all dogs will like it, but some really do," Kotcon said. "You can even chop it up or puree it and add to their food. Pumpkins are a great source of fiber and vitamins."
Salvaged pumpkin seeds are a tasty treat for a wide variety of birds such as cardinals, sparrows, finches and chickadees, including when mixed with other seeds such as sunflowers.
Blow it up or smash it
This is a popular trend on social media, but ensure you follow all safety precautions. Here are some tips to use fireworks safely from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Locally, bring your pumpkin to Coalfield Development's Black Diamond facility, 2923 Park Ave. in Huntington, for a free Pumpkin Smash Bash. The pumpkin smashing will take place in the yard of Black Diamond, and safety gear will be provided. The pumpkin remains will then supplement food for animals raised at Coalfield's Highwall site in Mingo County, and the rest will be composted. Both carved and uncarved pumpkins will be accepted, but do not bring any containing paint, wax or other foreign objects.
Donate it to a farm
There are three local farms that accept uncarved and unpainted pumpkins and gourds: Nancy's Coup in Wayne, Henny Lane Farmstead in Culloden and Young Housing in Elkview.
It is recommended to reach out to the individual farms and sanctuaries listed for drop-off hours and quantity limits. Contact information is available on this map from Pumpkins for Pigs.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.