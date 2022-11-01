The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221030 pumpkinhouse 27.jpg
Visitors stop by the Pumpkin House on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, along Beech Street in Kenova.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill.

Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife.

