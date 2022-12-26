Huntington is the place to go for New Year's Eve. Here are six fun and fancy events to ring in the New Year this weekend:
Sip Downtown Brasserie is taking dinner reservations for 5 to 9 p.m. with a prix fixe menu. The after party is from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are included with dinner reservations or cost $15 via Eventbrite or $20 at Sip the night of. There will be live music by Jason Mays, appetizers, and a sparkling wine toast at midnight.
Le Bistro and The Cellar Door will have live music from Brad Goodall. Along with drink specials, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and dessert and a complimentary toast as the ball drops. The party begins at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31.
The Red Tail Barn is hosting a Sober New Year's party with live music, karaoke and an open mic. Bring a non-perishable food item to donate as your entry fee.
BOOTS Spirits & Feed will have live music from Adam Bieniek 8 to 10 p.m. and DJ Mitch 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Taps at Heritage will have specialty cocktails and a champagne toast at midnight. The part begins at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.
The DoubleTree is holding a Roaring '20s themed New Year’s party. Dress to impress and enjoy ’20s themed appetizers, delicious drinks and music from Bravo Live DJ. Tickets are $60 and the party runs from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.