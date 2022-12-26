The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Huntington is the place to go for New Year's Eve. Here are six fun and fancy events to ring in the New Year this weekend: 

Sip Downtown Brasserie is taking dinner reservations for 5 to 9 p.m. with a prix fixe menu. The after party is from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are included with dinner reservations or cost $15 via Eventbrite or $20 at Sip the night of. There will be live music by Jason Mays, appetizers, and a sparkling wine toast at midnight.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you