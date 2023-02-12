Super Bowl Sunday is here, and everyone is searching for the best deals for their watch parties.
Many people have Super Bowl traditions, whether that involves deep-frying their own food, or ordering their favorite dishes, there is a deal for everyone.
Local restaurants and food chains have offered some gameday deals to help make Super Bowl LVII the best.
Restaurant deals include:
Half-price bone-in wings at Calamity J (Takeout not included). Early bird to-go pickup 20% off.
At Applebee's, use code BIGGAME23 to get 20 free boneless wings with a delivery or to-go order of $40 or more.
Buddy’s Barbecue is offering a $59.99 package including 30 jumbo wings, 2 lbs. of pulled pork, 12 buns, and one pint of salsa with chips.
Dog Haus is offering 30 wings for $35.
Rooster's early bird special offers 20% off take-out orders between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
More than $25 on a Subway DoorDash order receives an extra footlong sub today only.
Today, use code QUESO23 at Chipotle to receive a small side of queso with the purchase of any entrée.
DoorDashing McDonalds with an order over $15 can get an extra 20-piece nugget added to the order for free.
Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free insulated tote to those who order carryout today (while supplies last), as well as the chance to win their “Free Wings for A Year” contest if an order for their party pack deal is made.
