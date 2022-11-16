Make a weekend of the Marshall football game at Georgia Southern. These five places offer educational, kid-friendly and fun experiences in Statesboro, Georgia:
Botanical Garden– Georgia Southern has its own botanical garden. There are over 11 acres of trails, gardens and courtyards featuring native plants, including over 20 of the state’s protected species. It’s open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, closed on Saturday and open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Adult admission is $5.
Center for Wildlife Education– Visit eagles, raptors, reptiles and more at the Center for Wildlife Education, which is also run by the university. General admission for adults is $4. The center is open 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday to Friday and 1 to 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.
The Georgia Southern University Museum– Explore the natural and cultural history of Georgia’s coastal plain at this museum. “Pollen Nation'' is a temporary exhibit currently on display. It teaches about pollen, the pollination process and how pollen affects humans. The museum is open Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and admission is $4 per person.
Statesboro Unlocked– This establishment offers three western-themed escape rooms with various difficulty levels: the iron city, the outlaws and the serial killer. The cost is $25 per person and there is still some availability for Saturday, Nov. 19.
The Clubhouse– If you’re feeling up to something more active, the Clubhouse has mini golf, a go kart track, indoor laser tag, an arcade, bowling, a foam ball playground and a “spin zone,” which is similar to bumper cars. It’s also home to Spikes Sports Bar and Grill. The Clubhouse is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and then from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
