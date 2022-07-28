The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Highlawn Mural Design 7-28-22.jpg

Work will begin Aug. 4 on the project next to Highlawn Elementary School at the intersection of Collis Avenue and 26th Street. Chelsea Hart, a Denver-based artist and Western Kentucky University graduate, sought input from neighborhood residents during community meetings about the design.

 Courtesy of the City of Huntington

HUNTINGTON — A design for the first of three asphalt art projects in Huntington was revealed Thursday.

Work will begin Aug. 4 on the project next to Highlawn Elementary School at the intersection of Collis Avenue and 26th Street. Weather permitting, the project is scheduled to be completed Aug. 10, a City of Huntington news release said.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you