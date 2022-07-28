Work will begin Aug. 4 on the project next to Highlawn Elementary School at the intersection of Collis Avenue and 26th Street. Chelsea Hart, a Denver-based artist and Western Kentucky University graduate, sought input from neighborhood residents during community meetings about the design.
HUNTINGTON — A design for the first of three asphalt art projects in Huntington was revealed Thursday.
Work will begin Aug. 4 on the project next to Highlawn Elementary School at the intersection of Collis Avenue and 26th Street. Weather permitting, the project is scheduled to be completed Aug. 10, a City of Huntington news release said.
The project is one of three asphalt art projects to be installed in Huntington. The other sites are at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 17th Street near the historic Memphis Tennessee Garrison House in Fairfield and on 14th Street West and 5th Avenue West next to The Wild Ramp in the West End.
Chelsea Hart, a Denver-based artist and Western Kentucky University graduate, was selected for the projects after a jurying process by the Mayor’s Council on the Arts. She sought input from neighborhood residents during community meetings before creating two designs for each neighborhood. Residents then voted for designs they liked best.
The Highlawn design was based on natural settings found in the neighborhood — trees, leaves and the Ohio River.
“I think nature is a good symbol of Highlawn,” Hart said in the release. “It’s peaceful but exciting at the same time. It helps us think outside ourselves and look at a bigger picture, much like Highlawn thinks about community and feels tight-knit.”
The design features bright colors, leaves and flowers. The Fairfield and West End designs will be revealed at a later date.
Volunteers can help with painting the asphalt mural Aug. 6-7. To join, contact Zane Parsley, executive director of the Highlawn Community Alliance, at 304-412-3602 or zane.a.parsley@gmail.com.
A portion of 26th Street from 3rd Avenue to 1st Avenue will be closed to all traffic from Aug. 4-10. Motorists should use 25th or 27th streets during that time. Large trucks should use 24th Street.
“The purpose of the project is to enhance safety, mobility, beauty and community engagement as well as activate public spaces,” the news release said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
