HUNTINGTON — The Hilltop Book Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Hilltop Book Fair is a fundraiser for the museum. Admission is $5 on Saturday and free on Sunday.
Volunteers and museum staff members sort and arrange the used books by categories before the fair. Shoppers can find children’s books, mysteries, romances, art books and more.
Book prices Saturday will be $2 for each paperback book and $3 for each hardcover book. On Sunday, shoppers can fill a box with books for $10. The museum will provide the boxes.
“We had great attendance at last year’s Hilltop Book Fair, and we are excited to see everyone who supports this event,” said Cindy Dearborn, Huntington Museum of Art’s director of education and organizer of Hilltop Book Fair. “We have a great selection of gently used books at terrific prices.”
Hilltop Book Fair is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History through its West Virginia Fairs and Festivals.
For more information, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. The museum is fully accessible.
