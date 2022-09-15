The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Each year between Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 people observe and celebrate the unique histories, contributions and cultural influences of Hispanics.

Hispanic people are those who hail or whose ancestors hail from South America, Central America, Mexico, Spain and areas of the Caribbean. Throughout early autumn, Hispanic culture and history is celebrated. The dates of Hispanic Heritage Month is significant because it includes the anniversaries of independence for various Latin American countries. Sept. 15 marks when Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua achieved independence.

