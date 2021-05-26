CHARLESTON — The Boeing B-17G “Yankee Lady” will visit Yeager Airport on Saturday and Sunday for self-guided tours and Air Adventure rides.
“The response by Charleston has been fantastic,” said Kevin Walsh, president and CEO of the Yankee Air Museum, in a news release. “Our Saturday flights nearly sold out, so we just added another. People flying on this airplane pay homage to the men and women who sacrificed so much for us. Their support keeps this plane, and planes like it, flying.”
The Boeing B-17 is the type of aircraft commonly called a Flying Fortress. Over 5,000 of these aircraft were shot down over Europe.
Yankee Lady never saw combat, having joined the U.S. Army Air Forces on July 16, 1945, shortly after Victory in Europe was declared. Yankee Lady is one of only 10 airworthy B-17s in existence and one of only three on which people can take a ride.
“The Museum works hard to preserve and protect aviation artifacts, and it is expensive,” Walsh said. “Our Air Adventures and these living history experiences create lasting memories. A ride on a warbird is something to scratch off your bucket list and write into your history.”
The B-17G will be parked at Capital Jet Center, 300 Eagle Mountain Road in Charleston. Self-guided ground tours cost $8 for adults aged 15 and above; $3 for kids aged 6 to 15 and all others are free.
Some 30-minute Air Adventure rides on the B-17 are available for Saturday and Sunday. The rides costs $495. To order, visit www.yankeeairmuseum.org and click on “Fly With Us.” Additional flight times may be added, on both days, as customer demand warrants.