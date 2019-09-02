HUNTINGTON — Two public forums regarding Cabell County's ongoing HIV cluster will be hosted over the next two weeks in Huntington.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will host a public community forum from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the department's second-floor conference room at 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.
The meeting is hosted to provide the public with an overview of Cabell County's HIV cluster, as well as HIV education, awareness and intervention. A panel discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the public.
Panelists include Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department; Dr. Kara Willenburg, chief of infectious diseases at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine; Amanda Coleman, executive director for the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless; and Melissa Pemberton, a technology specialist for Prosource.
A second, unrelated forum will be hosted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Chris Temple Church, organized by Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya and State Del. John Mandt Jr. (R-Cabell).
Called rather a "public safety solutions summit," this panel and question session will also touch on neighborhood safety, property crimes and homelessness as well as public health.
Panelists include Secretary Jeff Sandy of the West Virginia Department Military Affairs and Public Safety; Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle; Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial; Gordon Merry and Connie Priddy of Cabell County EMS; Pastor Mike Greider of Kentucky Recovery; Craig Hettlinger of the Huntington Addiction Wellness Center; Ryan Saxe of Cabell County Schools; as well as Coleman and Kilkenny from the prior panel discussion.
As of Sunday, Cabell County has 74 confirmed cases of HIV, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and remains the only cluster currently known in the state. One death in June has been associated with the Cabell County cluster.
Cabell County alone already has more confirmed HIV cases this year than the entire state of West Virginia has had in a single year since 2008 (84 cases that year), according to DHHR statistics.
This increase reflects a change in how HIV is predominantly being transmitted - now primarily through intravenous drug use. Because of those, Kilkenny and public health officials have touted the county's syringe exchange, which provides sterile syringes in exchange for used ones, as a vital means to mitigate the spread.
Critics, including Sobonya and Mandt, have questioned whether that service attracts an unruly transient population into the county and enables ongoing drug use. In June, Sobonya requested an audit of Cabell-Huntington's syringe exchange, which was denied by WVDHHR.
Both meetings are open to the public.