HEALTHY CONNECTIONS: Healthy Connections, a local coalition of health care and social service providers helping babies and families affected by substance use disorder, needs the community’s help with donations for their current clients this holiday season. The group employs five family navigators who help connect individuals and families with local resources and guide them through the recovery process. The navigators recently created a Wish List of inexpensive items that would be meaningful and helpful for their clients, such as dinnerware sets, detergent, hangers, tote bags and furniture as well as baby wipes and bottles. Visit the Healthy Connections online Wish List at http://bit.ly/NavWishList to donate, or email lanham57@marshall.edu to arrange for the donation of gently used items. Everyone who donates is asked to leave a note so that they can acknowledge receipt and send a thank-you note back.
BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF THE TRI-STATE CHRISTMAS TREE SALE: Freshly cut trees and wreaths from Floyd County, Virginia, in White Pine, Scotch Pine, Concolor Fir and Fraser Fir are available from noon to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends at three Tri-State locations: in Huntington, at HIMG on U.S. 60 East and 6th Avenue and 1st Street (old FoodFair location); and in Ashland, at the Ashland Tennis Center, 13th Street and Oakview Road. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, which serves children through the mentoring of adult volunteers on a one-to-one basis.
RED CROSS: The Red Cross is encouraging people to #GiveWithMeaning this holiday season by donating their time, money or blood. Volunteers carry out 90% of the humanitarian work of the Red Cross, and people can learn how they can help at www.redcross.org/volunteer. Provide a financial donation to the Red Cross to provide meals and supplies to people affected by disasters, connect veterans to critical community services and other lifesaving services provided in communities across West Virginia by visiting www.redcross.org/gift. Also, the holidays are a difficult time to collect blood because of busy schedules and inclement weather. Still, the need for blood is constant to help accident victims, cancer patients and others who rely on lifesaving blood products every day. People can make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by visiting www.redcrossblood.org.
SHOP WITH A TROOPER: Kentucky State Police Post 14 Ashland will conduct its annual Shop With A Trooper program Dec. 18. Each year, the Kentucky State Police Professional Association (KSPPA) District 14 in Ashland makes an effort to provide local children with items of need during the Christmas season via the Shop With A Trooper event. Uniformed troopers deliver coats, shoes, hats, gloves and toys to the homes of kids who live in the counties they patrol. Donations are tax deductible and no taxpayer dollars are used for this program. Anyone who would like to donate can contact Kentucky State Police Post 14 at 606-928-6421.