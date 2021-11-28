The Herald-Dispatch maintains a list of organizations planning holiday-related charity fundraisers throughout the season. Send your holiday charity information to hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the subject line “Holiday Charities.”
UNDERWEAR DRIVE: Help Greenup County Public Libraries provide a basic need that is easily forgotten. “Drop Your Drawers” is a cooperative effort with libraries across Kentucky to make sure every child shows up to school and stays in school in clean underwear without missing valuable class time. Drop off packages of new underwear for boys and girls, preferably sizes 4-16, to any library branch. Donations will help replenish each Greenup County elementary school’s Family Resource Center.
BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF THE TRI-STATE CHRISTMAS TREE SALE: Freshly cut trees and wreaths are available at three Tri-State locations: in Huntington, at HIMG on U.S. 60 East and 6th Avenue and 1st Street (old FoodFair location); and in Ashland, at the Ashland Tennis Center, 13th Street and Oakview Road. Wreaths are $20 and trees range in price from $40-$100. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, which serves children through the mentoring of adult volunteers on a one-to-one basis.
