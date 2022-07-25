HUNTINGTON — Mannheim Steamroller will perform at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on Friday, Dec. 16. Tickets start at $39, plus applicable fees, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29.
The alias of composer Chip Davis, Mannheim Steamroller was among the pioneers of neo-classical electronic music, emerging as one of the driving forces behind the new age phenomenon.
In 1984, the massively popular "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas" was the release that broke Davis' project into the mainstream and subsequent holiday-themed releases and annual tours ensured that Mannheim Steamroller would remain a perennial Yuletide staple well into the 21st century.
"Mannheim Steamroller Christmas" sold over five million copies on the strength of a Top 40 Adult Contemporary rendition of "Deck the Halls." It was followed four years later by "A Fresh Aire Christmas."
Along with the orchestra's annual holiday tours, Davis has also written five children's books and continues to produce music and has expanded the Mannheim Steamroller franchise with a line of apparel, food, gifts and other products.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.