Here are four groups giving away free food so everyone can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal next week:
The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach will host a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 3-4:15 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville. The menu will be turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade rolls, green beans, desserts and beverages. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-5092.
The A.D. Lewis Community Center will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m.
The West Tenampa Mexican Restaurant is closed for Thanksgiving day, but supplies meals for friends and those in need of a place to enjoy the holiday meal. Check the restaurant’s Facebook page for more information and updates.
Turkey and ham giveaway in the parking lot of Rio Grande on 5th Avenue at noon on Nov. 22. This is the second year for the giveaway hosted by J.P. Keshavarzian, owner of 1st Executive Construction in Hurricane. They will have 16- to 22-lb. turkeys and 12-lb. boneless hams available first come, first served.
Is your organization hosting dinner or a food giveaway? Send information to Maggie Susa at msusa@hdmediallc.com to be included in this list.
