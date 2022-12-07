HUNTINGTON — Confusion spread Wednesday morning as false reports of shootings were made to 911 dispatchers across the state, prompting a response from local law enforcement officers and the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.
The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement false threats were reported in Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Raleigh, Taylor, Wirt and Wood counties.
"Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy in the release. “We are one hundred percent committed to continuing to ensure the health, safety and well-being of students and communities. We diligently work across departments and agencies to respond, monitor and investigate these alleged threats.”
At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, West Virginia State Police were made aware of three separate calls regarding claims of an active shooter.
According to State Police, a male contacted Kanawha County Emergency Operations Center and reported an active shooter and several victims in South Charleston High School. The subject also called Huntington High School in Cabell County and the Charleston Area Medical Center, and he reportedly advised CAMC to accept patients related to the incident.
"It's a mess," South Charleston Police Chief B.L. Rinehart said Wednesday morning. "The scene is crazy. Lots of parents nervous for kids."
State Police said Wednesday afternoon no one had been injured, and they are working with multiple entities to investigate the calls.
Cabell County 911 received a phone call about a shooting at Huntington High School at about 8:30 a.m., according to a message sent from Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers, but the call was quickly found to be a hoax. The Barboursville Police Department posted on Facebook that the 911 call originated from out of state.
Assistant Superintendent of Safety and Ancillary Services Kim Cooper said first responders arrived at Huntington High within minutes of receiving the threat, and praised everyone in the district's crisis response team for responding quickly and efficiently, despite the high-stress situation.
"This is what I call the 'Day of Days,' you know, because of everything that you’ve practiced," Cooper said. "There’s a difference between learning something, training for something and applying something. This is our application day, and I think it went well."
Classes at Huntington High School resumed as normal, with extra monitoring in place across the county, Flowers said, but because of the hoax, an assembly to celebrate the Highlander football team's state championship win did not take place Wednesday morning.
“We take every threat very, very seriously, and our emergency responders do as well,” he said. “They're monitoring the situation at all of our schools today. They do not believe there is any validity to this hoax call at all, but they are monitoring the situation at all of our schools being extra vigilant today while this investigation is underway."
West Virginia State Police encourages any individuals or institutions who receive similar calls to contact law enforcement immediately either through 1-800-CALL-FBI or their local law enforcement agency.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.