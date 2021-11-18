COLUMBUS, Ohio — Private companies and public entities would be banned from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter a facility or conduct business, under anti-vaccine legislation passed by House Republicans on Thursday that would cover everything from privately run theaters to publicly owned sports arenas.
In addition, schools could not prevent students from participating in activities based on their COVID-19 vaccination status, according to the legislation approved by the GOP-controlled House on Thursday after the Commerce and Labor Committee voted in favor of it hours earlier.
It goes next to the Senate where the Republican president has expressed skepticism about bills interfering with business decisions.
The bill also exempts employees from workplace vaccine mandates if they show proof of COVID-19 antibodies, provide evidence that they run the risk of a negative medical reaction, or decline the vaccine for reasons of conscience, including religious convictions. Employees or students who claim such exemptions couldn’t be fired or expelled.
The bill doesn’t extend the exemptions to people who work in children’s hospitals or on intensive care units, but requires those entities to make a “good faith effort” to provide an alternative placement for unvaccinated workers.
“Individuals must have the opportunity to have that autonomy for themselves,” said Rep. Al Cutrona, a suburban Youngstown Republican who helped shepherd the bill through committee. “More importantly, we want to ensure that people are not losing their jobs or their form of employment.”
Earlier this year, Montana banned vaccine requirements for employees. There is also a high-stakes legal fight nationally involving more than two dozen Republican-led states, including Ohio, which have filed lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for private companies.
Thursday’s vote was the third time House Republicans pushed the bill’s provisions in recent weeks, with House Speaker Bob Cupp previously stopping the legislation, saying there wasn’t enough agreement.
But before it passed Thursday, Commerce and Labor Chairman Dick Stein said he expected the full House to approve the bill. The Republican from Norwalk in northern Ohio said the legislation was about personal choice and individual freedom.
“Mandating through any source, whether it’s federal or state, will never create compliance,” said Stein, who said he’s fully vaccinated. “We need to do this through education and free will and personal choice between physicians and their families and the communities they live in.”
Workplace vaccine mandates have become more common recently, with hospitals, state and local governments and some major corporations requiring COVID-19 shots for employees. The mandates have led to overwhelming compliance — in some cases 99% of workers — although a small but vocal number have faced dismissal, filed lawsuits or sought exemptions.
Democrats called the bill an anti-business bill that endangered worker safety.
The legislation is “bad public policy that undermines public health, trust in science and the vaccine, and puts the lives of Ohioans at risk, all for the sake of a vocal minority who represents a very extreme view on this COVID-19 virus,” said Rep. Allison Russo, a suburban Columbus Democrat and a health care policy consultant.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from about 3,484 new cases per day Nov. 2 to about 4,948 new cases per day Nov. 16, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
Whether the bill will become law remains uncertain. All major business and health groups previously opposed the legislation, and on Thursday, the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association called the new bill “an unnecessary invasion of employer rights.”
Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, has also signaled his disapproval of any bill regulating how private businesses can run their companies. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has said he opposes both government vaccine mandates and government anti-vaccine mandates.
Cases climbing
In West Virginia, active COVID-19 cases hit 6,934 on Thursday, the highest they have been since Oct. 31 when officials believed the late-summer surge was beginning to calm.
Of those active cases, 1,114 were newly reported Thursday. Nineteen additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, bringing the pandemic total to 4,717.
The state’s cumulative percent positivity — which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic — climbed to a pandemic-high 6.17% Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 522, an increase from Wednesday, with 169 patients in intensive care units. Of those patients, 98 are receiving care on a ventilator.
More than 74% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That increases to 85% for those in intensive care and 87% for those on a ventilator.
As of Thursday, 49.6% of eligible West Virginians — 843,292 residents over the age of 5 — were fully vaccinated against the virus. Another 138,984 individuals — about 8.2% of those eligible — had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are still on the rise, with 5,564 doses administered to date, including 508 since Wednesday.
About 6.4% of fully vaccinated residents — 53,425 individuals — have received a booster dose. State officials have directed anyone who was fully vaccinated six months ago with an mRNA vaccine or two months ago with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to get a booster.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies all counties in West Virginia as having “high transmission” of the COVID-19 virus. For the past week, state health officials have said the state’s transmission rate is increasing and expected to go past 1.0 — meaning the outbreak is growing — over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Boosters encouraged
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said vaccinated Kentuckians should make sure to get a booster shot to help ward off another surge of coronavirus cases.
“We have more tools approaching Thanksgiving than ever before, and more people eligible,” the Democratic governor said at a virtual news briefing. “Make sure that when you sit down at that Thanksgiving table with the people you love, you have the highest level of immunity to protect them.”
Kentucky recently joined other states in opening up booster shots to all adults despite federal recommendations that states limit doses to those considered most at risk.
Beshear signed an executive order Wednesday that made adults living and working in Kentucky eligible for a booster shot six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two months after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Wednesday, some 446,698 Kentuckians have had a booster shot.
Beshear’s announcement comes as Kentucky experiences an uptick in cases after weeks of decline: The number of total cases last week was higher than the previous two weeks. The state’s test positivity rate has also risen to 6.18% from 5.51% last Thursday, furthering concerns about the waning immunity of COVID-19 vaccines.
“Waning immunity is real. We are seeing more people who’ve been vaccinated in the hospital, especially six months after their second shot,” Beshear said.
Hospitals in Kentucky continue to be stressed by the plateau of new cases. For instance, eight of 10 of the state’s hospital regions have intensive care unit capacity at or above 87%, with only 140 beds available statewide.
Kentucky reported 1,855 new coronavirus cases and 40 virus-related deaths Thursday. Roughly 27% of new cases were school-age children.
According to state data, 58% of the total state population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.